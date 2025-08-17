Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the party headquarters.

The announcement was made by BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda, following the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health reasons. Dhankhar, 74, stepped down two years into his term, which began in August 2022.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu, “He added.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnana?

CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Before this, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand with an additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu, and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code.

Why the BJP Picked Maharashtra Governor As VP Candidates?

The Vice President is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha plays an important role in the passing of bills and moderating the debate and discussions. To hold this duty, the BJP needs an experienced leader.

Radhakrishnan fulfils all the criteria that the BJP wants. He has over four decades of experience in politics. He held several organisational posts and has been governor of several states. Announcing his name, BJP President JP Nadda described him as a statesman who commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan began his career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has always been loyal to the party. His loyalty and ideological alignment towards the RSS made him the first choice of the BJP.

