LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the party headquarters.

Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections
Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 17, 2025 21:50:21 IST

Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the party headquarters. 

The announcement was made by BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda, following the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health reasons. Dhankhar, 74, stepped down two years into his term, which began in August 2022.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”
“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu, “He added. 

Who Is CP Radhakrishnana?

CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Before this, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand with an additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu, and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code.

Why the BJP Picked Maharashtra Governor As VP Candidates?

The Vice President is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha plays an important role in the passing of bills and moderating the debate and discussions. To hold this duty, the BJP needs an experienced leader.

Radhakrishnan fulfils all the criteria that the BJP wants. He has over four decades of experience in politics. He held several organisational posts and has been governor of several states. Announcing his name, BJP President JP Nadda described him as a statesman who commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan began his career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has always been loyal to the party. His loyalty and ideological alignment towards the RSS made him the first choice of the BJP. 

ALSO READ: Breaking: CP Radakrishnan Named NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Tags: CP RadakrishnanNDAVice PresidentVice President elections

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections
Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections
Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections
Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?