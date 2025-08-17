Breaking: CP Radakrishnan Named NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

LIVE TV
Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the party headquarters.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 17, 2025 21:20:26 IST

Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9.

The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the party headquarters.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu, “He added.

Radhakrishnan is the former governor of Jharkhand. He had also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha and is a former state president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Elections to choose the new Vice President will be held on September 9, 2025. The last date for filing of nominations is August 21.

The post is vacant after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health concerns.

JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbanand Sonowal, BS Yedyurappa, BL Santhosh, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Satyanarayan Jatiya are the members of the party’s parliamentary board.

ALSO READ: BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting Begins At Party HQ, Likely To Decide Candidate For VP Elections

CP Radakrishnan NDA Vice President elections

