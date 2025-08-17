LIVE TV
BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting Begins At Party HQ, Likely To Decide Candidate For VP Elections

As days go by for the vice-presidential elections, political parties intensified efforts to select candidates ahead of the nominations starting from Aug 21. The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board meeting has begun at the party headquarters to discuss the name of the NDA’s candidate for the vice president elections. The vice presidential elections are scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025.

PM Modi At BJP HQ For Parliamentary Board Meeting

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 17, 2025 18:01:34 IST

As days go by for the vice-presidential elections, political parties intensified efforts to select candidates ahead of the nominations starting from Aug 21. The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board meeting has begun at the party headquarters to discuss the name of the NDA’s candidate for the vice president elections. The vice presidential elections are scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other members, are attending the meeting.

After the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July 2025, the post is vacant. To fill the vacancy, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the election of the Vice-President of India. If contested, the poll will be held on 9 September from 10 AM to 5 PM at the First Floor of the Parliament House.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting is also scheduled to be held on Aug 19, 2025. However, the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been tasked to decide a joint candidate for the INDIA block.

(It’s A Developing Story. Stay Tuned For More Uodays.)

Tags: bjpBJP Parliamentary BoardNDAVice President

