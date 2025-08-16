NDA Meeting Scheduled On Aug19: Know The Agenda Of Meeting – Is It Select Candidate For VP Election?

The parliamentary meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to be held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building on August 19, 2025, according to an official notification issued on Saturday.

The notice urged all NDA members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to attend the meeting.

BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting On August 17

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its parliamentary board meeting on Sunday, August 17, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Sources said discussions were likely to include the NDA’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections.

A senior party source said, “The BJP parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. There could have been discussions on the NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice-President of India.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other parliamentary board members were expected to be present at the meeting. On 6 August, leaders of the ruling NDA had unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for 9 September, “Sources said.

Vice Presidential Meeting Scheduled On Sept 9

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned from his post on 21 July 2025, citing health reasons.

The Election Commission has announced that the poll for the post of vice president will be held on September 9, 2025, at the Parliament House.

ALSO READ: ‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case