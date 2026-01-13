LIVE TV
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been launched with premium features and modern amenities. Its fare is higher than Rajdhani due to advanced technology, comfort upgrades, and faster services.

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 14:06:15 IST

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

The Indian Railways has made public the schedule of prices for the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in India, declaring it a premium service with prices going beyond Rajdhani Express tickets. This is indicative of the high-end features such as high speed, modern comforts, and no RAC/waitlist quotas.​

Fare Breakdown

The new pricing model specifies a minimum distance of 400 km to be charged, even for shorter journeys, with the per-km rates (before GST) being ₹2.4 for AC 3-Tier, ₹3.1 for AC 2-Tier, and ₹3.8 for AC First Class. Thus, minimum fares are set at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), and ₹1,520 (1AC), and they increase proportionately for longer routes like Howrah-Guwahati at ₹2,400-₹3,800. GST is extra, and only digital bookings will secure confirmed berths.​ (approx price)

Costlier Than Rajdhani

Rajdhani has a lower charge per km, ₹2.14 (3AC), ₹2.91 (2AC), and ₹3.60 (1AC), which means that tickets on comparable routes like Howrah-Guwahati for ₹1,410 (3AC) are cheaper than Vande Bharat’s more expensive base. The high price of Vande Bharat can be attributed to self-propelled technology, better safety, and luxuries like individual reading lights, USB charging ports, and lower berths for elderly people with priority.​ (approx price)

 

Key Differences

  • No RAC/waitlists make it much more efficient, but at the same time, it does not give much freedom.​

  • The rise in minimum distance increases the prices of short trips.​

  • The additional comfort over the conventional sleeper is provided by the uplift price.​

 

The future vision is to extend the network across the long corridors, where the speed will be combined with the overnight luxury.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:06 PM IST
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

QUICK LINKS