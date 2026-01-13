First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

The Indian Railways has made public the schedule of prices for the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in India, declaring it a premium service with prices going beyond Rajdhani Express tickets. This is indicative of the high-end features such as high speed, modern comforts, and no RAC/waitlist quotas.​

Fare Breakdown

The new pricing model specifies a minimum distance of 400 km to be charged, even for shorter journeys, with the per-km rates (before GST) being ₹2.4 for AC 3-Tier, ₹3.1 for AC 2-Tier, and ₹3.8 for AC First Class. Thus, minimum fares are set at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), and ₹1,520 (1AC), and they increase proportionately for longer routes like Howrah-Guwahati at ₹2,400-₹3,800. GST is extra, and only digital bookings will secure confirmed berths.​ (approx price)

Costlier Than Rajdhani

Rajdhani has a lower charge per km, ₹2.14 (3AC), ₹2.91 (2AC), and ₹3.60 (1AC), which means that tickets on comparable routes like Howrah-Guwahati for ₹1,410 (3AC) are cheaper than Vande Bharat’s more expensive base. The high price of Vande Bharat can be attributed to self-propelled technology, better safety, and luxuries like individual reading lights, USB charging ports, and lower berths for elderly people with priority.​ (approx price)

Key Differences

No RAC/waitlists make it much more efficient, but at the same time, it does not give much freedom.​

The rise in minimum distance increases the prices of short trips.​

The additional comfort over the conventional sleeper is provided by the uplift price.​

The future vision is to extend the network across the long corridors, where the speed will be combined with the overnight luxury.