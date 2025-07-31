Five Booked for Conducting Child Marriage in Shadnagar of Telangana

Authorities in Rangareddy district have registered a case against five individuals, including the groom, for allegedly organizing a child marriage involving a 13-year-old girl. The incident occurred within the Shadnagar police station limits and came to light after a school teacher alerted the police.

According to Shadnagar police, a 40-year-old man named Srinivas from Chevella village was introduced to the minor’s mother by her house owner, following a request to find a groom for her daughter. The wedding reportedly took place at a temple on April 23.

The Girl Informed Her Teacher About the Marriage

The girl, an 8th-grade student, had continued to attend school while concealing her mangalsutra. Eventually, distressed by her situation, she confided in one of her teachers at a school in Nandigama. The teacher promptly informed the authorities.

“Yesterday, a teacher informed us that a 13-year-old student had been married. Upon inquiry, we found the girl and her mother Sravanthi, who was living in a rented house with her son. Sravanthi had asked the house owner to find a match for her daughter. The house owner introduced her to Srinivas. The wedding was then conducted in a temple. The girl later returned to her mother’s house and shared the details with her teacher,” said the Inspector of Shadnagar police station.

Police have booked the girl’s mother, the groom, the house owner, his wife, and the priest who solemnized the marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Further investigation is underway