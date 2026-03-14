LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > India > Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), said five Indians have been killed while one person remains missing.

Five Indians Killed in West Asia Conflict (Image: ANI)
Five Indians Killed in West Asia Conflict (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 14, 2026 18:55:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan who is the Additional Secretary (Gulf), on Saturday informed that five Indians have been killed while one person remains missing. He said Indian missions in the region are working around the clock to assist citizens affected by the crisis.

Mahajan shared the update during an inter-ministerial briefing on the recent developments in West Asia held in the national capital.

He said, “We have five Indians who have lost their lives and one who is missing in earlier incident. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, UAE remain in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased after completing requisite formalities.”

You Might Be Interested In

Support and Evacuation Efforts

Mahajan underlined that all possible support is being extended to seafarers in the region. He added that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to ensure assistance reaches those affected.

The Additional Secretary (Gulf) also said that for countries such as Bahrain and Kuwait, where direct flights are currently not operating, Indian nationals are being helped with visa extensions and transit visas so they can travel to India through Saudi Arabia.

Sohar Attack in Oman

Providing details about an attack in Sohar city in Oman, Mahajan said two Indians were killed while 10 others were injured in the incident. However, he clarified that none of the injured individuals were reported to be seriously hurt.

“Our mission has been on the ground and is rendering all assistance and is in contant touch with the concerned Omani authorities, local companies, hospitals and families of the affected Indians. The Embassy is also coordinating to facilitate the early return of the mortal remains of the two deceased Indian nationals to India.”

Mahajan also spoke about the Safesea Vishnu incident, saying officials are working to ensure the early return of the ship’s crew members.

“They are also working with the concerned authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India of the Indian national”

He said that the 15 crew members of Safesea Vishnu had been safely evacuated and are currently staying at a hotel in Basra, Iraq, while arrangements are being made for their return to India.

LPG Ships Cross Strait of Hormuz

At the same briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, informed that two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, had successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to India carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG.

The developments come amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

In response, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and impacting global energy markets.

War and Global Concerns

As the war enters its 14th day, exchanges of fire continue, with Iran threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz which is a move that could disrupt energy supplies for several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Big Relief For Sonam Wangchuk: Centre Revokes NSA Detention After Months In Jodhpur Jail Following Ladakh Protests – What We Know    

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US WarWest Asia conflict

RELATED News

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

Gym Santosh Murder Convict Aluva Athul Hacked To Death In Kollam In Brutal Gang Attack; Video Captured On CCTV

‘What Is Next For India?’ Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drops Big Hint At NXT Summit 2026, Says PM Modi Already Has The Answer

LATEST NEWS

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Where Is Yair Netanyahu? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Missing From Public For Days As Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Is Dead

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

18 Injury Marks, Electric Shocks, Severe Beatings: Lucknow Father And Stepmother Torture 4-Year-Old To Death, Evidence Of Brutal Abuse Found On Body

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz
Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz
Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz
Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

QUICK LINKS