Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait of Hormuz

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan who is the Additional Secretary (Gulf), on Saturday informed that five Indians have been killed while one person remains missing. He said Indian missions in the region are working around the clock to assist citizens affected by the crisis.

Mahajan shared the update during an inter-ministerial briefing on the recent developments in West Asia held in the national capital.

He said, “We have five Indians who have lost their lives and one who is missing in earlier incident. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, UAE remain in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased after completing requisite formalities.”

Support and Evacuation Efforts

Mahajan underlined that all possible support is being extended to seafarers in the region. He added that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to ensure assistance reaches those affected.

The Additional Secretary (Gulf) also said that for countries such as Bahrain and Kuwait, where direct flights are currently not operating, Indian nationals are being helped with visa extensions and transit visas so they can travel to India through Saudi Arabia.

Sohar Attack in Oman

Providing details about an attack in Sohar city in Oman, Mahajan said two Indians were killed while 10 others were injured in the incident. However, he clarified that none of the injured individuals were reported to be seriously hurt.

“Our mission has been on the ground and is rendering all assistance and is in contant touch with the concerned Omani authorities, local companies, hospitals and families of the affected Indians. The Embassy is also coordinating to facilitate the early return of the mortal remains of the two deceased Indian nationals to India.”

Mahajan also spoke about the Safesea Vishnu incident, saying officials are working to ensure the early return of the ship’s crew members.

“They are also working with the concerned authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India of the Indian national”

He said that the 15 crew members of Safesea Vishnu had been safely evacuated and are currently staying at a hotel in Basra, Iraq, while arrangements are being made for their return to India.

LPG Ships Cross Strait of Hormuz

At the same briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, informed that two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, had successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to India carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG.

The developments come amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

In response, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and impacting global energy markets.

War and Global Concerns

As the war enters its 14th day, exchanges of fire continue, with Iran threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz which is a move that could disrupt energy supplies for several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

(With inputs from ANI)

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