Big Relief For Sonam Wangchuk: Centre Revokes NSA Detention After Months In Jodhpur Jail Following Ladakh Protests – What We Know

The Union government has decided to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, months after he was held under the National Security Act in connection with violent protests in Ladakh last year.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, stating that the detention has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Sonam Wangchuk Detained After September 2025 Protests

According to the MHA, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under provisions of the National Security Act. The detention followed an order issued by the District Magistrate of Leh with the stated aim of maintaining public order after unrest in the region.

After his arrest, Sonam Wangchuk was lodged in a jail in Jodhpur.

The government said the detention was linked to violent protests that had erupted in Ladakh and described the action as necessary to maintain public order.

Why Has The Government Decided To Release Sonam Wangchuk?

Announcing the decision to revoke the detention, the Ministry said the move was part of a broader effort to promote stability and dialogue in Ladakh.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the government said in its statement.

The Centre also said it has been engaging with community leaders and other stakeholders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of people in the region.

The MHA noted that prolonged protests and shutdowns had affected various sections of society in Ladakh.

“However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy,” the statement said.

Allegations of Incitement Against Sonam Wangchuk

Earlier, the Centre had alleged that Wangchuk attempted to mobilise young people for protests similar to movements seen in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Wangchuk’s detention came two days after violent demonstrations demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. The protests left four people dead and around 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government had accused the activist of inciting the violence.

Following the detention, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the action.

In her petition, she described the detention under the National Security Act as illegal and an arbitrary exercise of power that violated Wangchuk’s fundamental rights.

She also argued that Wangchuk had condemned the violence through his social media posts and had clearly stated that violence would undermine Ladakh’s “tapasya” and its peaceful pursuit over the past five years.

Reiterating its position, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government remains committed to creating conditions for peace and constructive engagement in Ladakh.

“In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the statement said.

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