LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc

Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc

Severe rains brought Delhi and nearby cities to a standstill on Monday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, and metro disruptions at Rajiv Chowk. IMD issued orange and yellow alerts across Delhi-NCR, while flights were delayed or cancelled. Authorities advised work from home and online classes.

Traffic came to a halt in several parts of Delhi due to rain. (Image Credit - ANI)
Traffic came to a halt in several parts of Delhi due to rain. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 1, 2025 22:56:58 IST

Heavy traffic jams brought Delhi to a halt on Monday after severe rains resulted in waterlogging across the city. Many areas were submerged in knee-length water, thus restricting the movement and making commuting difficult.

Metro services too faced disruptions as a technical fault halted operations at Rajiv Chowk. It is situated on the Noida Electronic City line, a route known to connect key office hubs to Delhi. As a result, commuters faced severe chaos while moving back to Delhi after attending their offices in Noida.

IMD Had Predicted Heavy Rains in Delhi

The disruption in road, metro, and air travel coincided with a ‘yellow’ rain alert issued for the city. Authorities also sounded a flood warning for the Yamuna floodplains after the Hathnikund barrage released 3,29,313 cusecs of water at 9 am on Monday.

Later, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), warned of an ‘orange alert’ for majority portions of Delhi. Reports say that the alert will remain in effect until 12:30am Tuesday. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with visuals of waterlogged roads of Dwarka, Vasant Vihar, and Gurugram.

Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet also had to issue advisory to their passengers who were set to fly to and from Delhi. Reports said that around 95 flights coming into Delhi were delayed while 353 flights expected to depart from Delhi also faced similar problems. Moreover, severe rain forced many airlines to cancel their flights. Until 6:50 pm, six flights from Delhi’s IGI airport were reportedly cancelled while more than 30 were delayed.

More Rain Expected in Gurugram

The IMD issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Tuesday. The district administration asked offices to allow employees to work from home, while schools were directed to hold online classes.

While an orange alert was issued for Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, Ghaziabad faced a yellow alert. Heavy downpour lashed these areas, with many roads of these cities facing waterlogging. Reports said traffic crawled at a snail pace in some of these areas as travelers faced difficulties while commuting.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of more rain which are likely to be up to 15 mm per hour in entire Delhi-NCR which includes Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Also Read: Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

Tags: Delhi NCR RainsDelhi rainshome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill
(OUT) Nagaland 8 PM DEAR FINCH NIGHT Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?