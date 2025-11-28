Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Cab fares have surged dramatically in recent weeks, affecting commuters across the NCR. A short ride within the city now costs so much that it sometimes exceeds the price of long-distance travel.

A viral online post highlighted this unusual trend when a man compared cab fares with flight tickets, and the results shocked many. According to him, a cab ride from Gurugram to Greater Noida now costs more than a one-hour flight from Delhi to Leh. The comparison sparked widespread debate about the steep rise in urban cab fares.

Delhi to Leh Flights Cheaper Than Local Cabs

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 26, included two images comparing travel costs. The first image showed a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh priced at Rs 1,540 with a flight duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The second image displayed a cab fare from Hyatt Regency in Gurugram to Bennett University, estimated at Rs 1,952.61 for a Go Sedan. The cab ride was expected to arrive in about three minutes. The comparison clearly highlighted the surprising difference in prices between local cabs and domestic flights.

Delhi to Leh ₹1540

Gurugram to Greater Noida ₹1952 Today, flying from Delhi to Ladakh is cheaper than taking a cab from Gurgaon to Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/k3EsHO1XGU — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) November 26, 2025

The tweet quickly gained attention, receiving over 36,000 views and sparking reactions from netizens. Many users expressed disbelief at the high cab fare, while others joked about choosing flights over city cabs.

One user wrote, “My friend said Ladakh is way better than GN – go for it buddy!” Another commented, “I guess flying out of Delhi is the best option right now.” The post highlights how rising cab fares are forcing people to rethink city travel options, especially when flights become surprisingly affordable.

