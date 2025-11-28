LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
Home > India > Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Cab fares in Delhi-NCR have surged so much that a short city ride from Gurugram to Greater Noida now costs more than a one-hour flight from Delhi to Leh. The surprising comparison, shared on X, has gone viral, sparking shock and debates about the rising cost of local cab travel.

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 28, 2025 10:56:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Cab fares have surged dramatically in recent weeks, affecting commuters across the NCR. A short ride within the city now costs so much that it sometimes exceeds the price of long-distance travel.

A viral online post highlighted this unusual trend when a man compared cab fares with flight tickets, and the results shocked many. According to him, a cab ride from Gurugram to Greater Noida now costs more than a one-hour flight from Delhi to Leh. The comparison sparked widespread debate about the steep rise in urban cab fares.

Delhi to Leh Flights Cheaper Than Local Cabs

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 26, included two images comparing travel costs. The first image showed a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh priced at Rs 1,540 with a flight duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The second image displayed a cab fare from Hyatt Regency in Gurugram to Bennett University, estimated at Rs 1,952.61 for a Go Sedan. The cab ride was expected to arrive in about three minutes. The comparison clearly highlighted the surprising difference in prices between local cabs and domestic flights.

The tweet quickly gained attention, receiving over 36,000 views and sparking reactions from netizens. Many users expressed disbelief at the high cab fare, while others joked about choosing flights over city cabs.

One user wrote, “My friend said Ladakh is way better than GN – go for it buddy!” Another commented, “I guess flying out of Delhi is the best option right now.” The post highlights how rising cab fares are forcing people to rethink city travel options, especially when flights become surprisingly affordable.

Must Read: Weather Update: Bengaluru Temperature Dips To 16 Degrees, Fog Delays Flight Operations; Mumbai Implements GRAP-4 Amid Rising Pollution

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi FlightDelhi To Gurgaonhome-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (28.11.2025): Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Weather Update: Bengaluru Temperature Dips To 16 Degrees, Fog Delays Flight Operations; Mumbai Implements GRAP-4 Amid Rising Pollution

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

LATEST NEWS

Is Hong Kong A Separate Country Or A Part Of China? Deadly Fire Triggers Big Questions On Who Really Governs The Region

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Zootopia 2 Smashes Records, Crosses $100M In Early Box Office Run; How The World Of Zootopia Is Expanding On- And Off-Screen

‘Third World Migration Will STOP Permanently’: Donald Trump’s Explosive Order After National Guard Soldier Killed Near White House

Meesho IPO 2025: Targets ₹501 Billion Valuation, Opens On December 3; Should You Invest?

Paneer vs Eggs vs Chicken: Highest Protein, Best Absorption & Muscle Growth

Sudeep Pharma IPO Debut Today, Raises ₹895 Crore Amid Massive Oversubscription – What Investors Need to Know

Is JD Vance Leaving His Wife Usha Vance For Erika Kirk? US VP May Ditch Indian-Origin Brown Wife To Appeal To MAGA Base

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online
Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online
Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online
Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

QUICK LINKS