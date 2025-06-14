Former CM Vijay Rupani Had Twice Cancelled London Trip Before Fatal Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was aboard the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner that crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. Out of 242 passengers, only one survived. Among the 241 victims was Mr Rupani, whose travel on that date had not been his original plan.

Two Cancelled Tickets Before Final Air India Crash

Mr Rupani’s journey to London to reunite with his wife and daughter was originally set for May 19, aboard Air India flight AI171. He intended to return to India by June 25.

However, he cancelled his May 19 ticket due to a change in schedule and rebooked for June 5. That plan also didn’t work out.

In his final attempt, he chose to fly on June 12, booking seat number 2D on the same flight. Tragically, that plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

CCTV visuals from the runway revealed the aircraft managed only 32 seconds in the air before it crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, near the airport. The crash created a massive fireball that damaged the hostel building and also led to casualties on the ground.

‘1206’ and Vijay Rupani’s Personal Belief in Fate

A number that held deep personal significance for Mr Rupani now seems to hold a tragic irony.

The digits ‘1206’ were associated with good luck for him. He had them on his scooter, car, and even his official number plate during his time as Chief Minister.

June 12, written numerically as 12/06, was the date of the crash that claimed his life.

According to people close to him, that number had long been considered a symbol of good fortune in his life. That belief came to a haunting end when the same number marked his final day.

Vijay Rupani’s Political Career in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani served as Gujarat’s 16th Chief Minister from August 2016 until September 2021.

He was born in Rangoon (now Yangon), Burma, in 1956. His family relocated to Rajkot in the 1960s amid political unrest in Southeast Asia.

He started his political journey as a student leader and became a corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation in 1987. Over the years, he worked across several portfolios including labour, transport, and water supply.

In 2006, he entered the Rajya Sabha and served till 2012. His return to Gujarat’s state politics came in 2014 when he was appointed as a minister in the state cabinet. Two years later, in 2016, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a position he held until his resignation in 2021 as part of a leadership overhaul in the BJP.

Air India Tragedy Leaves Political Void in State Leadership

After stepping down as Chief Minister, Mr Rupani stayed closely involved with the BJP’s internal affairs in Gujarat.

He held an advisory position and was often consulted on party strategy, state policies, and elections. His long administrative experience made him a valuable figure in the party’s leadership circle.

The Air India crash has not only taken a toll on families of the passengers but also left a void in Gujarat’s political ecosystem.

Mr Rupani’s death, in what turned out to be his third attempt at making the London trip, added a layer of tragic fate to a story filled with delays, cancellations, and ultimately, disaster.

