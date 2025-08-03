Home > India > Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania

Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania

Four elderly Indian-origin family members went missing en route to a West Virginia temple from New York. Last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania, their vehicle was later traced via license plate readers. A multi-agency search operation is underway.

[Image Credit- HT] Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip
[Image Credit- HT] Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 3, 2025 14:30:24 IST

U.S. authorities are urgently searching for four elderly Indian-origin family members who disappeared during a road journey from Buffalo, New York to a Hindu temple in West Virginia. The group; Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84) were last seen on July 29 at around 2:45 PM at a Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania. Surveillance footage and their final credit card transaction confirm the visit.

Travelling in a light green 2009 Toyota Camry with New York license plate EKW2611, they were en route to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Moundsville, West Virginia, following a stop at a temple in Pittsburgh. They had already prepaid for lodging at Palace Lodge Hotel but never checked in.

A Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader picked up the vehicle heading south on Interstate 79 shortly after 2:45 PM on the same day. No contact has been made since, and cell tower pings around 3:00 AM on July 31 in Moundsville and Wheeling provided the last digital trace.

Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said investigators and partner agencies are pursuing several leads, though the family hasn’t been located yet. Search efforts are intensifying, with helicopters and ground teams expected to join across rocky fields near their intended destination.

Authorities have released surveillance stills and vehicle details to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward. A missing persons report has been filed in Buffalo, and the vehicle’s details have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Leaders, such as Sibu Nair, President of the Council of Heritage and Arts of India, have appealed for public assistance. He highlighted the search area’s “difficult terrain” on a final 22-minute stretch near the hotel and requested residents and travellers to stay aware.

Also Read: Evidence Lapse: Lost Witness Statements Lead to Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Trial

Tags: INDIAN FAMILYSEARCH OPERATIONUSA

RELATED News

‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
Nagpur Police Arrest Man For Bomb Threat To Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s House
Evidence Lapse: Lost Witness Statements Lead to Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Trial
11 Dead, 4 Critical After SUV Falls Into Canal in Gonda, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
Friendship Day, Political Way: Bonds That Survive Power, Egos And Polls

LATEST NEWS

Nick Hogan Overwhelmed as WWE Honors Hulk at SummerSlam Tribute
PCB Bans Pakistan Team From Future Participation In World Championship Of Legends After India Refused To Play
Drone Strike Sets Sochi Oil Depot on Fire in Russia-Ukraine War; Moscow Pledges Revenge
Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Beyond Breast Cancer: Hidden Cancers And Warning Signs Every Woman Should Not Ignore
Rajinikanth Opens Up About His Experience As A Coolie, Recalls Heart-Wrenching Memory From His Childhood
Naomi vs Cardi B: WWE Champion Issued a SummerSlam Warning
4–4 Chaos: Brazil Win Copa America In Wildest Final Ever
Bengaluru Police Arrest 2 For Sending Rape, Death Threats To Actress Ramya
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?