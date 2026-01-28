LIVE TV
From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes

From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28, 2026, died in a plane crash incident in Baramati, Pune district, adding to the long list of Indian politicians and prominent personalities affected by aviation accidents. While Pawar survived, the event has sparked a look back at India’s history of political leaders in air tragedies.

From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 28, 2026 11:10:18 IST

From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28, 2026, died in a plane crash incident in Baramati, Pune district, adding to the long list of Indian politicians and prominent personalities affected by aviation accidents. While Pawar survived, the event has sparked a look back at India’s history of political leaders in air tragedies.

Indian Politicians Who Died In Plane Crashes

India has witnessed several high-profile losses in aviation accidents. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose reportedly died in a plane crash on 18 August 1945 in present-day Taiwan. Other notable politicians include:

  • Dorjee Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister (2011)
  • Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (2009)
  • Sanjay Gandhi, Congress leader, died at age 34 in a small plane crash near Teen Murti House, Delhi (1980)
  • Madhavrao Scindia, former Civil Aviation Minister, died in a Cessna crash near Kanpur (2001)
  • G M C Balayogi, Lok Sabha Speaker, died in a chopper crash in Andhra Pradesh (2002)
  • Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister, Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad (2025)

Politicians Who Survived Aviation Accidents

Several leaders had narrow escapes from plane or helicopter accidents, including:

  • Morarji Desai, former Prime Minister, survived a crash in Assam (1977)
  • Ahmed Patel, Prithviraj Chavan, Kumari Selja – escaped a 2004 Gujarat incident
  • Amarinder Singh and Pratap Singh Bajwa – survived a chopper accident in Gurdaspur
  • Sukhbir Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Ashok Gehlot, and Devendra Fadnavis – all had close calls

Other Prominent Figures Lost in Aviation Tragedies

Notable Non-Political Personalities Include:

  • General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, died near Coonoor (2021)
  • Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, nuclear scientist, Air India Flight 101 crash into Mont Blanc (1966)
  • Om Prakash Jindal, industrialist and Haryana minister, helicopter crash (2005)
  • Surendra Nath, then Punjab Governor, died with nine family members in Himachal Pradesh (1994)

India’s aviation history underscores both the risks and the miraculous escapes experienced by its political and prominent figures over decades.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:10 AM IST
From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes

