From Red Fort, PM Modi Highlights Rescue Efforts Amid Devastating Cloudbursts And Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to the country on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort, conveyed his deep sympathies with victims of recent natural disasters across the nation.

“Nature is giving us a test. These last few days we have faced natural calamities, landslides, cloudbursts, and a host of other tragedies. We sympathize with those who have been affected,” said PM Modi, showing appreciation for the prevalent sufferings experienced by people in disaster areas.

He highlighted the joint efforts of central and state governments in relief efforts, saying, “State governments and the central government are working together with full strength on rescue operations, relief efforts, and rehabilitation work.”

The statement comes after a cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chesoti area in Jammu and Kashmir caused a huge flash flood. Authorities have stated that the number of fatalities has increased to 45, with over 100 injured.

At the same time, Himachal Pradesh has been facing relentless heavy rain over the last 24 hours, leading to fresh damage in some districts. Education Minister Rohit Thakur explained the major loss of infrastructure, specifically to roads, while no heavy casualties were reported. Cloudburst incidents have been reported in the Rampur assembly constituency, further burdening local authorities with existing challenges.

PM Modi praised nation’s military

Besides discussing the disaster relief, PM Modi also complimented the nation’s military. “Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I have the privilege to salute the courageous troops of Operation Sindoor for their unwavering service,” he said, pointing out the contribution of the military in protecting the country.

The Prime Minister was greeted at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the three Chiefs. A ceremonial guard of honour, consisting of members of the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, numbered 128, greeted him. Wing Commander Arun Nagar commanded the inter-services guard of honour as PM Modi hoisted the national tricolor.

ALSO READ: 79th Independence Day 2025 | PM Modi Speech LIVE: PM Modi Issues Strong Message To Pakistan: ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail’