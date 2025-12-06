LIVE TV
Home > India > Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

The Northern Railways has started special trains and added extra coaches in trains to help passengers who are effected by the Indigo flight cancellation chaos.

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 6, 2025 17:18:04 IST

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

If you or your known are affected by the Indigo flight cancellation and confused what to do know, the India Railways has came in this scenario as a savior. The Northern Railway has started special train and added new coached for those passengers who are affected by the Indigo flight cancellation.    

Northern Railways Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar told to ANI that the zone has attached additional coaches to key trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi express. He further said that the Northern Railways have also introduced special trains to Sabarmati, Mumbai, Howrah, Patan, Darbhanga, and Thiruvananthapuram to solve the surge in travel demand.  

“We have a dedicated team that tracks which stations and destinations are being searched and clicked the most. Taking demand into consideration, we run trains and attach extra coaches where required,” Himanshu said, adding that passenger trends are being closely monitored to ensure adequate capacity across key sectors. 

Responding to the immediate surge in travel, Northern Railway has strengthened several premier services. Himanshu further said that “Following a recent increase in demand, Northern Railway has attached additional coaches to the Jammu-Delhi Rajdhani and the Dibrugarh Rajdhani, including Third AC coaches. The Amritsar Shatabdi and Chandigarh Shatabdi have also been provided with extra AC Chair Car coaches. In addition, we are operating special trains connecting Sabarmati, Mumbai, Howrah, Patna, Darbhanga, and Thiruvananthapuram. Our objective is to meet the excess demand and provide comfort to passengers…” 

Ministry of Civil Aviation on Indigo flight cancellation  

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken the serious note of concern regarding the unusually high airfares charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption as per Ministry of civil Aviation release  

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a regulatory to all the other airlines to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing and to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes. 

The official directive further order to airlines to remain the prescribed cap in force until the situation fully stabilies. The ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. 

 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:18 PM IST
Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

