Galgotias University Kicked Out Of AI Impact Summit 2026 After 'Campus Robot' Turns Out To Be Chinese Product – All About The Orion Robotic Dog & Rs 350 Crore AI Project

Galgotias University has been ordered to vacate its exhibition space at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi after a robotic dog showcased at its stall sparked controversy. A viral video triggered allegations that the robot was a Chinese commercial product being passed off as institutional innovation.

Galgotias University stall removed from AI Impact Summit after viral robodog video sparks row. Photos: X.

Last updated: February 18, 2026 11:46:40 IST

Galgotias University has been ordered to vacate its exhibition space at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi following a controversy over a robotic dog displayed at its stall, which critics alleged was a Chinese-made commercial product being presented as an institutional innovation. The development comes after a viral video from the event triggered online backlash and media scrutiny.

Viral Video Triggers Backlash Against Galgotias University 

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing representatives from the Greater Noida-based university presenting a robotic dog to visitors at the summit. In the footage, presenters said the robot “walks around their campus all the time” and described its potential applications, including surveillance and the ability to capture images from tight or difficult-to-access locations.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting several media outlets to question the authenticity of the university’s claims. Reports suggested that the institution’s AI exhibit, linked to a stated investment of over Rs 350 crore, was misleading.

‘Orion’ Robot Showcased By Galgotias University Identified as Commercial Chinese Product

Critics alleged that the robot showcased by the university was not developed in-house but was actually the Unitree Go2, manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics. The device is a mass-produced quadruped robot available on global online marketplaces for approximately $2,800 (around Rs 2.3 lakh).

Reports also claimed that the off-the-shelf robot, typically priced between Rs 2–3 lakh, had been rebranded as “Orion” for display at the Delhi summit, leading to accusations that it was being portrayed as the university’s own creation.

Galgotias University Statement

In response to the allegations, the Galgotias University denied ever claiming ownership of the robotic dog. In a statement, the institution stated that the robot had been acquired from a global robotics company based in China and was being used strictly as a learning tool for students.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so. What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer and manufacture such technologies in Bharat,” the university said.

The university maintained that the purpose of the display was to demonstrate the potential of AI-powered technologies rather than to present a commercially available product as an in-house innovation.

Galgotias University Stall At AI Impact Summit 2026

According to a report by ANI, the university’s stall had been a major attraction at the summit venue before the controversy escalated. The exhibit was designed to highlight a planned investment exceeding Rs 350 crore aimed at building a sustainable artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The exhibit included AI-driven Centres of Excellence, a Semiconductor Research Lab, and a Drone Intelligence Lab. The university said the investment positions it among the largest AI investors in India’s private higher education sector.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS