LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

The Epstein files published by the US Department of Justice earlier this year, which contain millions of documents and images, do contain references to Bill Gates in draft notes that have been widely disseminated on the internet.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 17, 2026 12:20:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was set to play a major role in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, has been the subject of controversy as a result of a new wave of public attention associated with leaked Jeffrey Epstein files. It is reported that Gates had visited Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh and was received by ministers and officials of the state, including IT minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, even before the summit.

Bill Gates To Skip India AI Impact Summit 2026?

The trip also involved discussions on the deepening of cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture, and technologies, which are the results of the long standing cooperation between the Gates Foundation and Indian initiatives. Nevertheless, his reception in India has been accompanied by criticism as his name has been featured in recently released records of Epstein, the convicted sex offender, with this being seen as dubious and spearheaded on social media as well as in politics.

His name, however, is no longer listed among the ‘Global Visionaries’ on the summit’s official website. The current message that appears when you search for his profile on the speakers’ page is ‘No speakers found matching your criteria’. No official information on the timetable changes has been published by the authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

Even though Gates was initially confirmed to be present with other world tech leaders including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman at the India AI Impact Summit, the premier event in the global south to discuss artificial intelligence, there has been a shift in listings of official attendees, which has been the subject of speculation and debate as to whether he was added or removed in the wake of the controversy. It is the summit that is taking place between February 16 and 20 and is focused on placing India as the center of AI policy and innovation in the world, having attracted hundreds of international participants and dozens of industry heavy hitters.

Bill Gates And Epstein Files 

The Epstein files published by the US Department of Justice earlier this year, which contain millions of documents and images, do contain references to Gates in draft notes that have been widely disseminated on the internet, but experts say that being included in the files does not mean misconduct and Gates has denied any misconduct. The critics who mention these files have exaggerated his visit and attendance to high profile events such as the AI summit, and those in his support and official sources emphasize his philanthropic and technological input.

Also Read: Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai summit delhibill gatesBill Gates Epstein FilesBill Gates newsbill gates not attending ai summit delhiEpstein controversyhome-hero-pos-1India AI Impact Summit 2026

RELATED News

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

IndiGo Issues Second Travel Advisory This Month, Cancels Flights To And From THESE Four Cities Till March 28 Amid US-Iran Tensions

Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

LATEST NEWS

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Sarvesh Goel’s Urban Vision Mirrors Uttar Pradesh’s Rise as India’s New Opportunity Frontier

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL RELEASES ITS FIRST-EVER ANNUAL REPORT

Stock Market Holiday: Lunar New Year 2026 Halts Trading, Asian Markets See Thin Volumes; Investors Pause Across Asia

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed
Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed
Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed
Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

QUICK LINKS