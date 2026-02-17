MBA student of Indore was reportedly killed by being strangled by her boyfriend after an argument over marriage and the police alleged that the accused had since tried occult rituals to call back her spirit after murdering her. The body of the 24 year old woman was found in a rented apartment in the Dwarkapuri locality on January 13 following a complaint made by some residents that they smelled of a bad smell.

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

As the police forced their way into the door, they discovered her lying on a bed, having marks of a rope round her neck, and she was dead of strangulation. The police think that the body had been lying in the flat over some days. The accused was a fellow student and the boyfriend of the victim called Piyush Dhamnodiya who police identified as having rented out the flat. On February 11, the woman had been reported missing by her father who had not returned home. In the course of questioning, the accused was reported to have admitted that he had a long time relationship with the victim, but he was always arguing over marriage, especially with his family and that is why the relationship between them was tense. The day of the incident, the couple met at the flat to give a solution to their differences. According to the authorities, each other prior to a second quarrel, which he said caused him to strangle her in anger and tie her by a rope.

Indore MBA Student’s Murder

The accused is also believed to have lingered in the flat after the murder and then locked the door before escaping Indore. According to the police, he went to Panvel in Maharashtra, booked into a hotel and performed rituals in a bid to call the spirit of the woman. Later, he proceeded to Mumbai, where he was staying nights by travelling on the local trains, and supposedly set fire to the victim’s mobile phone to cover up. It was also identified by investigators that the accused suspected that the woman was communicating with other men which resulted in frequent quarrels that were caused by insecurity and mistrust. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnalalchandani affirmed the arrest and said that the digital evidence, call record and forensic reports are under examination. The victim has had her father complain that she was experiencing extreme stress because of obscene photos being spread on the internet and that she was being blackmailed and pressured out of money. Additional research is in progress.

Also Read: Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice