Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old man, lost his life in a road accident in Delhi earlier this month after an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with his motorcycle before crashing into a parked car. The accused juvenile has since been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which cited his ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the reason for relief.

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra, Killed In Accident Near Dwarka College?

The fatal incident was reported at 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College under the Dwarka South police station limits. According to police, a team rushed to the spot and found three vehicles, a Scorpio SUV, a Dzire taxi, and a motorcycle, involved in a pile-up.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was declared dead at the scene. Known as “Kabir” to his mother, Sahil was in the final semester of his BBA course and had been preparing for higher studies abroad. He had secured admission to a reputed university in Manchester and was planning to travel to the United Kingdom in September to pursue a master’s degree.

The driver of the Dzire taxi, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries in the crash and was shifted to IGI Hospital for treatment. Police recorded his statement, and the final medical opinion regarding his injuries is awaited.

Juvenile Driver Detained, Later Granted Bail

During the investigation, police apprehended the driver of the Scorpio. Officials confirmed that the teenager was driving without a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. Since he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home.

On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted him interim bail, noting that he was appearing for his Class 10 board examinations.

Vehicles Seized, CCTV Collected

Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved in the crash and conducted mechanical inspections. Authorities also verified vehicle documents and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Scorpio first collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction before ramming into the parked Dzire on the roadside.

Sahil Dhaneshra’s Mother’s Emotional Appeal for Justice

Sahil’s mother shared her grief and anger in a video posted on X, seeking justice for her son. She said:

“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother.”

In the post accompanying the video, she also highlighted the circumstances of the accident, mentioning the vehicle’s registration number, UP57BM3057.

Case Registered

Police have registered a case at Dwarka South Police Station under provisions related to rash driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering public safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SUV driver has been identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, and investigators have confirmed that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

