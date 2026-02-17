LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

A 23-year-old Delhi student, Sahil Dhaneshra, died in a tragic road accident near Dwarka after an SUV allegedly driven by a minor hit his motorcycle. The juvenile accused has been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. Sahil’s grieving mother has now made an emotional appeal for justice, highlighting the pain of losing her only son.

Who was Sahil Dhaneshra? Delhi student killed in Dwarka crash. Photos: X, ANI.
Who was Sahil Dhaneshra? Delhi student killed in Dwarka crash. Photos: X, ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 17, 2026 07:42:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old man, lost his life in a road accident in Delhi earlier this month after an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with his motorcycle before crashing into a parked car. The accused juvenile has since been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which cited his ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the reason for relief.

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra, Killed In Accident Near Dwarka College?

The fatal incident was reported at 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College under the Dwarka South police station limits. According to police, a team rushed to the spot and found three vehicles,  a Scorpio SUV, a Dzire taxi, and a motorcycle, involved in a pile-up.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was declared dead at the scene. Known as “Kabir” to his mother, Sahil was in the final semester of his BBA course and had been preparing for higher studies abroad. He had secured admission to a reputed university in Manchester and was planning to travel to the United Kingdom in September to pursue a master’s degree.

You Might Be Interested In

The driver of the Dzire taxi, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries in the crash and was shifted to IGI Hospital for treatment. Police recorded his statement, and the final medical opinion regarding his injuries is awaited.

Juvenile Driver Detained, Later Granted Bail

During the investigation, police apprehended the driver of the Scorpio. Officials confirmed that the teenager was driving without a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. Since he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home.

On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted him interim bail, noting that he was appearing for his Class 10 board examinations.

Vehicles Seized, CCTV Collected

Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved in the crash and conducted mechanical inspections. Authorities also verified vehicle documents and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Scorpio first collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction before ramming into the parked Dzire on the roadside.

Sahil Dhaneshra’s Mother’s Emotional Appeal for Justice

Sahil’s mother shared her grief and anger in a video posted on X, seeking justice for her son. She said:

“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother.”

In the post accompanying the video, she also highlighted the circumstances of the accident, mentioning the vehicle’s registration number,  UP57BM3057.

Case Registered 

Police have registered a case at Dwarka South Police Station under provisions related to rash driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering public safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SUV driver has been identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, and investigators have confirmed that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

Also Read: Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 7:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: accidentcrime newsDelhi Newsdelhi policeDwarkahome-hero-pos-1Sahil Dhaneshra

RELATED News

Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

India Tightens Maritime Watch After Seizing Three US-Sanctioned Tanker Vessels, Deploys 55 Coast Guard Vessels And More Than 10 Aircrafts For Round-The-Clock Surveillance

PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple Dies By Suicide After Their 21-Year-Old Son’s Death In Road Accident, Four-Page Suicide Note, Video Message Recovered

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel In Legal Crosshairs As Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ‘Gadar’ Actress In Rs 4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

‘Doing A Deal With Iran Is Not Easy,’ Says Marco Rubio Amid Nuclear Talks Tensions

Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Duvall, Star Of ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Apocalypse Now,’ Dies At 95

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice
Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice
Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice
Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

QUICK LINKS