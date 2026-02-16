Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting

Bengaluru Crime: Police in Bengaluru arrested a deputy bank manager for allegedly taking gold ornaments from customers and mortgaging them without permission. The gold weighed about 2,780 grams, worth over ₹3.5 crore.

The whole thing unravelled when the bank’s chief manager filed a complaint at Girinagar police station on February 5. That kicked off a police investigation.

How did the fraud go down?

According to the complaint, the deputy manager quietly took gold from customers’ lockers, never informing the higher-ups and then pledged that gold with a finance company.

During their investigation, police found early evidence that the money from the fraud was probably spent on online betting.

“The deputy manager is under arrest now. We’re working to recover the stolen gold. So far, we’ve managed to get back about 700 grams,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

He added, “The finance companies haven’t really helped us out. We’ll go to court and take legal action if needed. The investigation’s still going on.”

Software engineer from Bengaluru loses more than ₹1.5 crore

Meanwhile, in another case, a 29-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru lost more than ₹1.5 crore after a man she met on a matrimonial website tricked her.

Her name is Navya Shree. She met a man calling himself Vijay back in March 2024 on a community matrimony site. He claimed he was a rich businessman, said he owned multiple companies, trucks, land, and fancy homes in Bengaluru’s best neighbourhoods.

He even bragged about having assets worth hundreds of crores. To make his story believable, he showed her old court documents and promised to marry her soon.

