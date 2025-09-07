LIVE TV
Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: 4 Drowned, 13 Missing In Maharashtra

Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: 4 Drowned, 13 Missing In Maharashtra

At least four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies across Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Incidents were reported in Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Thane, and Amravati, where swollen rivers and water bodies posed serious risks. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, are continuing search operations.

Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy
Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 14:38:21 IST

At least four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersion in different districts of Maharashtra, police confirmed on Sunday. Rescue operations began immediately, and authorities deployed multiple teams to search for the missing persons.

Heavy rainfall across the state caused rivers and water bodies to swell, making immersion ceremonies risky. State disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined local officials in search efforts. Authorities urged citizens to remain cautious while performing immersion rituals amid rising water levels. Families of victims waited anxiously for news of their loved ones.

Multiple Drowning Incidents Reported

In Pune district’s Chakan area, four people drowned in separate incidents. Officials reported that two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd, one at Shell Pimpalgaon, and another slipped into a well at Birwadi.

Authorities recovered the bodies of two victims, while searches for the others continued. In Nanded district’s Gadegaon village, three people were carried away in river waters. Rescue teams saved one person, but two remained missing. Officials confirmed ongoing operations in the affected regions to locate the missing. Villagers and local volunteers supported the rescue efforts on the ground.

Tragedy Strikes Nashik, Jalgaon, and Thane

In Nashik district, four people were swept away during immersion, with one body recovered in Sinnar. The search for three others is still underway. In Jalgaon district, three people went missing after being swept away in separate incidents. Authorities pressed additional teams into service to trace them. Thane district also witnessed a tragedy, where three people drowned during idol immersion.

Rescue workers retrieved one body, while efforts continued to find the other two. Meanwhile, in Amravati, officials reported that one man was feared drowned during the celebrations. Rainfall across these areas worsened the conditions.

High Tide Delays Lalbaugcha Raja Immersion

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idols, faced an unexpected delay on Sunday. A high tide in the Arabian Sea disrupted the immersion process at Girgaon Chowpatty, where the idol is traditionally immersed before 9 am. 

Thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja, despite the delay caused by the high tide. The surge of sea water forced the idol to remain in shallow waters for hours. Around 15 to 20 volunteers worked tirelessly to maintain balance and prevent the idol from toppling.

Fishermen joined the rescue attempt to stabilize the raft used for the immersion. The delay marked the first time in history that the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja was disrupted by sea conditions. Devotees maintained their patience and continued chanting prayers during the wait.

Tags: Ganesh Visarjan, maharashtra

