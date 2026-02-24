‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

A viral video has sparked outrage online after a foreign tourist alleged that a Delhi auto-rickshaw driver repeatedly offered to arrange paid sexual services during the ride.

In the clip, the driver can allegedly be heard making explicit remarks and quoting prices, despite the tourist refusing multiple times. The footage has triggered a sharp reaction on social media, with users tagging Delhi Police and demanding strict action against the driver.

Delhi Auto Driver Offers Paid Sex to Foreign Tourist

In a viral video, the traveller alleges that the auto driver persistently offered to arrange a “room” and facilitate illegal services, even after being refused multiple times.

The tourist claimed the driver continued making inappropriate comments during the ride, allegedly referring to the “availability of young women” and quoting rates.

In one portion of the video, the driver is heard saying, “If you agree, good girls only 18-20 age, not like 40-50.” The traveller said the repeated remarks left him feeling uncomfortable and unsettled throughout the journey.

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, “@delhi.police_official can u act on this instead of promoting tourism, he is promoting prostitution to a tourist sorry not promoting “forcing” and forcing any1 is a crime.”

Second user commented, “These are the kinda people involved in child/women kidnapping/trafficking. Its dangerous & @delhi.police_official should take prompt action.”

Third user said, “@delhi.police_official Could you please show this guy the way to prison for 20 mins with Danda parade?”