LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

In a viral video, the traveller alleges that the auto driver persistently offered to arrange a “room” and facilitate illegal services, even after being refused multiple times.

Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera. Photo: Instagram
Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 24, 2026 04:24:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

A viral video has sparked outrage online after a foreign tourist alleged that a Delhi auto-rickshaw driver repeatedly offered to arrange paid sexual services during the ride. 

In the clip, the driver can allegedly be heard making explicit remarks and quoting prices, despite the tourist refusing multiple times. The footage has triggered a sharp reaction on social media, with users tagging Delhi Police and demanding strict action against the driver. 

Delhi Auto Driver Offers Paid Sex to Foreign Tourist

In a viral video, the traveller alleges that the auto driver persistently offered to arrange a “room” and facilitate illegal services, even after being refused multiple times. 

You Might Be Interested In

The tourist claimed the driver continued making inappropriate comments during the ride, allegedly referring to the “availability of young women” and quoting rates. 

In one portion of the video, the  driver is heard saying, “If you agree, good girls only 18-20 age, not like 40-50.” The traveller said the repeated remarks left him feeling uncomfortable and unsettled throughout the journey. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user wrote, “@delhi.police_official can u act on this instead of promoting tourism, he is promoting prostitution to a tourist sorry not promoting “forcing” and forcing any1 is a crime.” 

Second user commented, “These are the kinda people involved in child/women kidnapping/trafficking. Its dangerous & @delhi.police_official should take prompt action.”

Third user said, “@delhi.police_official Could you please show this guy the way to prison for 20 mins with Danda parade?”

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: auto driver offer paid sexdelhi auto rickshaw videodelhi policeforeign touristpaid sexpaid sex videoviral videoviral videos

RELATED News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Miraculous Sea Landing Near Andaman’s Mayabunder, Third Aviation Incident In 24-Hours After Ranchi Crash And SpiceJet Emergency

‘Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…’: Tourist’s Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

Tirumala Tirupati Controversy: TTD’s “E-Nose”, “E-Tongue” Tech To Guard Prasadam Quality Amid Fake Ghee And Laddu Row; Know How

Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video
‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video
‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video
‘Good Girls…18-20 Yrs, Just 20 Mins’: Delhi Auto Driver’s Paid Sex Offer to Foreign Tourist Caught on Camera; Internet Explodes — Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS