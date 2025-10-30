Got Election Questions? Call 1950 And Speak Directly To Your Booth-Level Officer, Says ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has activated the National Voter Helpline and introduced a new feature called “Book-a-Call with BLO”, enabling voters to directly contact their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to resolve any doubts or complaints related to electoral rolls.

The move aims to make the voter services system more transparent and accessible as several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry, head toward Assembly elections in 2026.

As part of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in nine states and three Union Territories, the Commission has fully activated all 36 state and district voter helpline centres.

Citizens can now dial 1950 from any part of the country to seek assistance on voter registration, correction of details, transfer of voter ID to another constituency, and other electoral queries. In addition, the National Contact Centre is accessible through the toll-free number 1800-11-1950 between 8 am and 8 pm, where trained executives respond to queries and guide voters through the required procedures.

To simplify voter interaction further, the ECI has launched the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility, which lets citizens schedule a call with their designated Booth Level Officer through the ECINET platform or the ECINET mobile app. This allows voters to speak directly to the officer responsible for managing voter lists in their polling area, a first-of-its-kind attempt to decentralise voter grievance redressal and improve accountability.

The Election Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers and District Electoral Officers to ensure that any request raised through the helpline or BLO-call system is resolved within 48 hours.

Alongside these services, all complaints and applications are being recorded and monitored via the upgraded National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0). Voters who prefer written communication can also email their concerns to complaints@eci.gov.in. State and district-level contact centres will continue to operate during office hours throughout the year and provide support in regional languages, ensuring easy and localised resolution of issues.

In a statement, the Commission said it encourages citizens to use the 1950 helpline and the new Book-a-Call with BLO facility for any election-related information, feedback, suggestions, or grievances. The objective, the ECI emphasised, is to enhance citizen trust and ensure that no voter is left unheard during the electoral roll revision exercise.

With this move, the Election Commission has made voter services more personal and efficient from long queues and paperwork to now being just one phone call away from the officer responsible for your polling booth.

ALSO READ: Don’t Have A Voter ID Card? These Are Valid Alternative Documents