Don’t Have A Voter ID Card? These Are Valid Alternative Documents

No Voter ID? No problem! You can still vote with a different valid identity document. The Election Commission of India allows 12 different alternative photo identity documents, in addition to the Voter ID card (EPIC), to prove your identity at the polling booths.

Why Do We Require Alternative Documents?

At times, voters lose their Voter ID cards or they don’t receive them on time. To ensure voters have the opportunity to vote, the Election Commission provides other identity documents as proof of identity to allow them to vote. As long as your name is shown in the electoral roll, you can use any one of these alternative approved documents at the polling booth.

List of Valid Alternative Documents

Here are the 12 documents accepted as alternatives to the Voter ID card:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Health Insurance Smart Card from Ministry of Labour or Ayushman Bharat

Driving License

MNREGA Job Card

Bank or Post Office Passbook with photo

Smart Card issued under the National Population Register (NPR)

Pension Document with photo

Indian Passport

Service Identity Cards issued by Central/State Government or PSUs

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Important reminders:

Verify that your name is on the electoral list. If not, these documents will not help you vote.

Take one original photo identity document listed above with you to vote.

There are special arrangements for women wearing burqa, or purdah, to protect their privacy at polling stations.

Using these documents ensures every eligible voter can vote in the election even without a Voter ID card in hand.

This article is based on official guidelines from the Election Commission of India. Voters are advised to verify the latest list of valid ID documents from the ECI’s official website before heading to the polling booth.

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1: Check What’s New for All Cardholders