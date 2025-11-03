Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: List of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as the festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s light. This auspicious festival will be celebrated on November 5, 2025. This occasion commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the leader of Sikhism, and is celebrated with utmost reverence all over India. The event involves religious processions (nagar kirtans), singing of holy scriptures (kirtans), and sharing of meals (langar) at gurdwaras.

List of States Observing School Holidays

On the occasion of this auspicious event, many of the Indian states will grant a day off from school on this day.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi – Full public holiday owing to the large Sikh population.

Uttar Pradesh – Closure of schools only in areas with considerable Sikh and Punjabi communities.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal – Holiday for a large number of educational institutions confirmed by the official notification.

Local or Restricted Holidays in Other States

In the region of India, Guru Nanak Jayanti might be observed as a restricted day off or a local holiday, based on the state calendar and the local administration’s decision.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

The festival encourages people to practice peace, equality, and compassion, and it opens up to the students and the general public to participate in the community programs and learn about the Sikh teachings.