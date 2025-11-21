The police stumbled upon a child’s dismembered body, which turned out to be the most terrifying discovery, near the KMP expressway that is adjacent to the village of Langra in Gurgaon. Detectives disclosed that the corpse was detected in very violent manner as it was left without hands and one leg which was very cruel thereby raising questions about the treatment the victim received and the reason for such horrifying disposal of the body parts.

Gurugram Horror: ‘No Hands, No Legs’ Child Murdered And Dumped Near Expressway

The police have opened all the lines of inquiry, even ‘occult practices’, as a possible motive for the crime since the corpse was in such horrific state. Conversely, the police are trying hard to discover the victim’s identity, which is quite tough now, by looking for CCTV footage in the vicinity and checking missing children’s reports from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining districts. Forensic teams have already been present at the location, taking samples and evaluating the remains to find out what has happened. The brutal way the body was thrown about and the barbarity of the dismemberment, particularly the chopping off of limbs are suggestive of a tactic aimed at making identification hard and providing a terrifying insight into the possible mentality of the murderer(s).

Police Have Filed Charges

In response to the finding, the police have filed charges under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 disappearance of evidence of the Indian Penal Code. The investigators have not yet settled on the rationales; they are still considering ritualistic killings as one of the avenues and at the same time understanding possible deliberate concealments of the crime as another source. As the community is in shock, the police department has re emphasized the importance of a speedy and comprehensive inquiry. They assert that they want to find out not only who the perpetrator is but also the reason he/she went to such extreme measures to destroy the body parts for instance, to postpone justice or to wipe out forensic clues.

Also Read: Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner