In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, a dangerous situation has been highlighted by the case of a two and a half year old child who probably was the victim of a medical malpractice. The incident happens to be the child’s name Manraj Singh.

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

He got injured by a cut near his eye while playing and ran into the table’s corner accidentally. The so called doctors of the Bhagyashree Hospital instead of cleaning the cut, sealed it with a tube of Fevikwik’ of ₹5 which was imported by the child’s father. The mother of Manraj, Irvin Kaur, claimed that the child suffered all night due to the glue application. The next morning the family took their son to another hospital where the doctors spent three hours gently removing the hard glue. The wound got sanitized and then only four sutures were placed. The use of Fevikwik or any other such adhesive for dressing has raised concerns about the quality of care provided at the first hospital.

According to Dr Ashok Kataria, the Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, the investigations are officially conducted. The inquiry consists of a committee that is charged with determining whether there was a breach of medical ethics or a case of negligence on the part of the doctor concerned. The family’s complaint has been referred to the superior authorities as well. With all the facts being investigated, the officials have assured that the necessary action will be taken if it is found that there was a misuse of power, emphasizing that patient safety should be the main concern in health care institutions always.

