LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

According to Dr Ashok Kataria, the Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, the investigations are officially conducted.

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner (Image Credit: X)
Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 20, 2025 23:40:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, a dangerous situation has been highlighted by the case of a two and a half year old child who probably was the victim of a medical malpractice. The incident happens to be the child’s name Manraj Singh.

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

He got injured by a cut near his eye while playing and ran into the table’s corner accidentally. The so called doctors of the Bhagyashree Hospital instead of cleaning the cut, sealed it with a tube of Fevikwik’ of ₹5 which was imported by the child’s father. The mother of Manraj, Irvin Kaur, claimed that the child suffered all night due to the glue application. The next morning the family took their son to another hospital where the doctors spent three hours gently removing the hard glue. The wound got sanitized and then only four sutures were placed. The use of Fevikwik or any other such adhesive for dressing has raised concerns about the quality of care provided at the first hospital.

According to Dr Ashok Kataria, the Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, the investigations are officially conducted. The inquiry consists of a committee that is charged with determining whether there was a breach of medical ethics or a case of negligence on the part of the doctor concerned. The family’s complaint has been referred to the superior authorities as well. With all the facts being investigated, the officials have assured that the necessary action will be taken if it is found that there was a misuse of power, emphasizing that patient safety should be the main concern in health care institutions always.

Also Read: Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral newsMeerut Doctor FevikwikMeerut Doctor Fevikwik caseMeerut Doctor Fevikwik latestMeerut Doctor Fevikwik storyMeerut Doctor newsMeerut Fevikwik Caseviral news

RELATED News

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

BJP And Congress Spokespersons Debate Clash On Live TV, Throw Punches As Anchor Says ‘Tollywood’s Next Movie Script Being Written’

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Based On An Indian Army Major Who Went Undercover With Long Hair And Beard? All You Need To Know About Real-Life Hero

‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

LATEST NEWS

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

‘This Is A Healthy Tradition’ Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC, Defends Estate Transfer Amid Legal Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Stands Tall With 34 As ZIM Wins By 67 Runs Against SL

Caste Balance In Nitish Cabinet, Bihar BJP Headed For Organisational Rejig

Meet Aaryavir Sehwag: Fans Call Virender Sehwag’s Son The Next Virat Kohli, Know All About His Records, Career Highlights, He Plays For…

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Is Hardik Pandya Secretly Engaged To Mahieka Sharma? Fans Spot Giant Diamond Ring At Private Puja, Sparking Rumours

Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Taj Mahal During India Visit Under Heavy Security, Internet Roasts Him, Says, ‘Get Him To Delhi To Experience 400+ AQI’

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result Out: How To Check Your Score Online

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner
Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner
Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner
Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

QUICK LINKS