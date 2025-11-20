Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

The Bigg Boss 19 house is on family week. The son of Kunickaa Sadanand, Ayaan, is about to come to the house making everyone smile.

Nonetheless, the greatest excitement is mounting up on who will come to the family of Tanya Mittal. It is theorized that her brother will be coming in the house this week and the audience is so much interested to know about him.

According to X account, the brother of Tanya Amritesh, Khabri will be visiting Bigg Boss 19 house during the family week. According to the reports, he is to spend a night in the house. Tanya will also be emotional seeing her brother, as reported. We shall also wait until the episode drops to watch their dialogue and Tanya react to it.

The Instagram account of Amritesh is amriteshmittal. His social media account was closed before, but now he has made it open. Tanya at one point uploaded a photo with her brother, and wrote, In a stormy world, I will always be your cover. You will never meet it on your own, small bro. Ammu❤️🧿.”

Amritesh Mittal’s Net Worth

Amritesh is a son of a well to do business family, Properties and business establishments in Gwalior and Morena, Madhya Pradesh are under the banner of the Mittal family with an estimated net worth of an approximated 1.5 crores that is a reflection of residential luxuries and family business ventures.

Who is Taniya Mittal’s Father?

Amit Mittal, the father of Tanya, is a businessman who is based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Although he has been spotted accompanying his daughter in her line of work and appearing with her in the open, he deals with the family business interests in the region.

Who is Taniya Mittal’s Mother?

The name of Tanya is the daughter of the mother Mrs. Suneeta Mittal who is a homemaker and prefers not to be in the limelight. Tanya has said on several occasions that her mother is her emotional support and source of guidance.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal is an influencer, an entrepreneur, and a participant of Bigg Boss 19. This is because she is outspoken, an entrepreneurial lady and has a lavish lifestyle. She began her personal business of luxury handbags at the age of 19 under the name Handmade Love.

Taniya Mittal’s Brother Amritesh Mittal Joins the Bigg Boss 19 House

Amritesh was having a short stay at the Bigg Boss 19 house during the family week. The situations were touching, and Tanya was evidently moved by the appearance of her brother. They will probably be seen having heartfelt talks and brotherly-sisterly bonding in the episode.

Amritesh Mittal Scandal

In the recent past, Amritesh Mittal got involved in a controversy in which a former employee alleged that he had threatened him. The man has pressed a Non-Cognizable complaint, citing that he was receiving threat after creating critical content on Tanya. The issue that at least brought eyebrows was seen as the exchanges being neither confrontational nor violent when physical contact was initiated.

The family of Tanya and her interactions with the family within the house will be interesting to observe because she is observed to keep her family out of the limelight.

Until now, there has been a lot of controversy concerning the brother of Tanya. One of the former employees of Tanya alleged that Amritesh threatened him.

The former employee, in an interview, alleged that the brother of Tanya had gone out of his house threatening to kill him. The entire situation was happening after the former employee posted sarcastic material on Tanya.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened