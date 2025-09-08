Guwahati Guest House Murder: Missing Teen Found Hanging In Locked Room

Guwahati Murder News: Guwahati police uncovered a shocking crime in the early hours of Saturday at Toosonj Guest House in Barbari. Officers found the bodies of Mokibur Rahman (35) and a 15-year-old boy inside a locked room. The teenager’s family had reported him missing only hours earlier at Chandmari Police Station.

Acting on leads, police raided the guest house after midnight and discovered the boy lying in blood on the bed. Close by, Rahman was found hanging with a bedsheet, pointing to a suspected murder-suicide.

Timeline of Events Before the Crime

Investigators pieced together the chilling timeline leading up to the tragedy. According to the sources, Rahman checked into the guest house alone on September 5, telling staff he came to Guwahati for medical treatment. The next day, he returned with the boy in a Thar SUV and booked the same room.

By evening, the boy’s family filed a missing complaint. At around 2 AM on September 7, police raided the guest house and recovered both bodies. The caretaker said Rahman appeared normal before the incident.

Police Launch Detailed Probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amitabh Basumatary reached the scene with a forensic team to investigate the crime. He stated that Rahman likely killed the boy before ending his own life. Forensic experts, with the help of sniffer dogs, searched the room thoroughly.

Police also collected CCTV footage from the guest house and surrounding areas for evidence. Investigators confirmed that Rahman had been living as a tenant near the boy’s home, raising further suspicions about his motives.

Police are still exploring all possible reasons behind the crime. Initial suspicions point to either a personal feud or hidden vendetta. Officers believe Rahman may have lured the boy into the guest house before committing the act. Forensic reports are awaited to confirm details, and authorities continue to examine every angle. The double death has sent shockwaves across Guwahati, leaving the community in deep concern over the tragic incident.

Must Read: Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, JCO Injured In Ongoing Operation