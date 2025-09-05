LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

PM Modi extended Onam greetings, calling the festival a reflection of Kerala’s rich traditions, unity, and harmony. He wished joy, health, and prosperity, while paying tribute to Kerala’s timeless heritage and the spirit of cultural pride.

PM Modi greets the nation, celebrating Kerala’s timeless culture, unity & heritage.(Photo: Canva modified)
PM Modi greets the nation, celebrating Kerala’s timeless culture, unity & heritage.(Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 5, 2025 11:50:02 IST

Malayalis are celebrating Onam today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes to all the people from Kerala. He emphasised the festival as a reflection of Kerala’s eternal heritage, affluent traditions, harmony, and cultural pride.

Onam is observing to remember King Mahabali, better known as ‘Maveli’ to his people, who was sent to (Patala) by Lord Vamana. Although beaten, it was permitted to him to visit his people once a year. Malayalis are convinced that Onam is his bi-annual return. Hindu mythological ties Onam to the Vamana-Mahabali myth. However, the critics view Onam as a secular, cultural festival celebrating Kerala’s agrarian past and tolerance.

Writing in X, PM Modi said “Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all.”

PM Modi also praised the ‘timeless heritage and rich traditions’ of Kerala. He wrote “This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature”.

He also tweeted about teachers’ day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He tweeted, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

While praising teachers he tweeted “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary.”

ALSO READ: Is Onam About Mahabali Or Vamana? The Debate That Refuses To Die

Tags: Happy Onamhome-hero-pos-7Onam 2025pm modi’

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage
‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage
‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage
‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

QUICK LINKS