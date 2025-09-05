‘Happy Onam’: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Celebrates Spirit Of Kerala’s Heritage

Malayalis are celebrating Onam today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes to all the people from Kerala. He emphasised the festival as a reflection of Kerala’s eternal heritage, affluent traditions, harmony, and cultural pride.

Onam is observing to remember King Mahabali, better known as ‘Maveli’ to his people, who was sent to (Patala) by Lord Vamana. Although beaten, it was permitted to him to visit his people once a year. Malayalis are convinced that Onam is his bi-annual return. Hindu mythological ties Onam to the Vamana-Mahabali myth. However, the critics view Onam as a secular, cultural festival celebrating Kerala’s agrarian past and tolerance.

എല്ലാവർക്കും വളരെ സന്തോഷം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ! ഈ മനോഹരമായ ഉത്സവം എല്ലാവർക്കും സന്തോഷവും നല്ല ആരോഗ്യവും സമൃദ്ധിയും നൽകട്ടെ. ഓണം കേരളത്തിന്റെ പാരമ്പര്യത്തെയും സമ്പന്നമായ സംസ്കാരത്തെയും ഓർമ്മിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഈ ഉത്സവം ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും, പ്രതീക്ഷയുടെയും, സാംസ്കാരിക അഭിമാനത്തിന്റെയും… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025

Writing in X, PM Modi said “Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all.”

PM Modi also praised the ‘timeless heritage and rich traditions’ of Kerala. He wrote “This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature”.

He also tweeted about teachers’ day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He tweeted, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

While praising teachers he tweeted “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary.”

ALSO READ: Is Onam About Mahabali Or Vamana? The Debate That Refuses To Die