LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on 5th September every year to honour the contribution of teachers in shaping lives. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India, who believed teachers are the true builders of society.

Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 5, 2025 05:21:50 IST

India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year on 5th September to honour teachers who play a key role in shaping lives. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a great scholar.

He believed that teachers are the real builders of society. This day reminds students and citizens to acknowledge the efforts of teachers who guide them with knowledge, values, and inspiration. It is celebrated across schools, colleges, and institutions, highlighting the importance of teachers beyond classrooms and textbooks.

Teachers’ Day 2025 Importance in Modern Times

In 2025, Teachers’ Day carries special importance as education continues to evolve with technology and new teaching methods.

Teachers today go beyond academic lessons and guide students in life skills, critical thinking, and personal growth. They also help children adapt to digital learning and new career opportunities. Teachers continue to shape the values of students and prepare them for the future.

Whether in physical classrooms or online platforms, the dedication of teachers remains the backbone of learning. This day honours their role in building strong and responsible citizens for the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens of the country on the eve of TeachersDay and said they are the guiding light of society, the architects of the nation’s future.

Celebrations and Expressions of Gratitude

Students across India celebrate Teachers’ Day through cultural programs, performances, and heartfelt gestures. Some prepare speeches, while others create cards or send digital greetings. Social media platforms have made it easier to share gratitude messages with teachers, mentors, and professors across the world.

Many students also post photos and videos dedicated to their teachers online. The spirit of celebration lies in expressing respect and appreciation for those who dedicate their lives to education. Simple acts of kindness and heartfelt words make the day special for teachers and unforgettable for students.

Teachers’ Day 2025 Wishes, Messages, and Quotes

One of the most cherished ways to celebrate Teachers’ Day is by sharing meaningful wishes and quotes. A short message can brighten a teacher’s day and remind them of their impact. Students write notes, share posts, or send personal greetings. Quotes from great thinkers also capture the essence of teaching and mentorship.

From expressing gratitude for guidance to acknowledging the role teachers play in shaping futures, these messages bring warmth and respect. Teachers’ Day 2025 becomes more memorable when students express their heartfelt appreciation in words that last forever.

Heartfelt Teachers’ Day 2025 Wishes

  • Wishing a very Happy Teachers’ Day to the mentor who turned learning into a joyful journey.

  • Thank you for always believing in me, even when I doubted myself. Happy Teachers’ Day!

  • Your lessons were not just from books but from life itself. Grateful to you on this Teachers’ Day.

  • To the teacher who shaped my thoughts and values, wishing you endless happiness today.

  • You are the reason I learned to dream big. Wishing you a beautiful Teachers’ Day.

  • The seeds of knowledge you sow will bloom forever. Happy Teachers’ Day to you!

Inspirational Messages for Teachers

  • Happy Teachers’ Day! May your dedication continue to inspire many more students like me.

  • Learning from you has been the greatest privilege of my life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

  • Thank you for being more than a teacher – a guide, mentor, and friend.

  • Every lesson you taught was a step toward who I am today. Happy Teachers’ Day!

  • Your guidance is a light that never fades. Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day.

  • May you be showered with respect and love, just as you give selflessly to your students.

Timeless Quotes to Honour Teachers

  • “Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that grow forever.”

  • “A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite imagination, and instill a love for learning.”

  • “Teaching is the profession that creates all other professions.”

  • “The influence of a great teacher can never be erased.”

  • “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”

  • “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”

Must Read: Unseen Street Dramas Of ‘Bihar Bandh’ You Should Not Miss, Loaded With Laughter

Tags: Teachers Dayteachers day quotes

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day
Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day
Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day
Happy Teacher’s Day! History, Best Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Day

QUICK LINKS