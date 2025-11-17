India-US Relations Normalising? Massive ‘Historic First’ LPG Deal Sealed As India Opens 10% Of Its Market To American Suppliers

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Monday announced that Indian public sector oil companies have signed their first-ever structured, year-long deal to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States. In a post shared on social media, Puri said the companies had “successfully concluded a 1-year deal for imports of around 2.2 MTPA LPG, close to 10% of our annual imports – for the contract year 2026, to be sourced from the US Gulf Coast.”

Calling the agreement a major step for India’s LPG ecosystem, he described it as “a historic first.”

World’s Fastest-Growing LPG Market Opens Up to the US, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Terming the development a milestone, the minister highlighted India’s expanding energy needs and the government’s push to secure diversified fuel supplies.

“A historic first! One of the largest and the world’s fastest-growing LPG market opens up to the United States,” Puri wrote.

He added that the government has been consistently widening sourcing options “in our endeavour to provide secure, affordable supplies of LPG to the people of India.”

According to Puri, the 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to be imported under the agreement represents nearly 10% of India’s annual LPG demand. This will be the first long-term, structured contract for US-origin LPG specifically designed for the Indian market.

Deal Gains Importance Amid India–US Trade Engagement

The announcement comes at a sensitive moment in ongoing India-US trade discussions. The current LPG arrangement, along with recent tariff-related exemptions, is being viewed as a positive signal for the broader negotiations.

A recent Reuters report noted that US President Donald Trump rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products, including beef, amid rising concerns over inflation and increasing grocery prices in the United States. Analysts see these moves as steps that could help ease export pressures created by tariff hikes earlier this year.

Puri said the new import agreement strengthens India’s long-term strategy to secure dependable and reasonably priced energy for its citizens. He emphasised that the latest deal reinforces the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that Indian households – especially women using LPG under the Ujjwala program – receive stable and affordable supplies.

