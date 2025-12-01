LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

The agency said that parts of central India, along with some areas in the northwest and northeast, will see stronger and longer cold spells due to the impact of the polar vortex.

Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 20:05:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

India is likely to experience a colder-than-usual winter this year, with more cold wave days expected in several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency said that parts of central India, along with some areas in the northwest and northeast, will see stronger and longer cold spells due to the impact of the polar vortex.

Spatial maps released by the IMD show that Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat may record below-normal temperatures in the coming months. Between December and February, these regions may experience one to four or more cold wave days above the normal average. Typically, northwest India witnesses around five to six cold wave days during this period.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature remains lower than about 90 percent of the daily recorded temperatures and drops below 15°C for at least three consecutive days.

The IMD also warned that many parts of central India and nearby peninsular and northwest regions are expected to record normal to below-normal minimum temperatures. Meanwhile, the remaining regions of the country may see slightly above-normal minimum temperatures.

In December, most of central and northwest India and the northern parts of peninsular India are expected to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures. However, maximum daytime temperatures are likely to be above normal across most of the country, except in many parts of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India.

Rainfall during December is expected to remain within the normal range, between 79 and 121 percent of the long-period average. Above-normal rainfall is likely in many parts of peninsular and west-central India, and in some areas of east-central and northeast India. Other regions may see below-normal rainfall.

Officials said the polar vortex and ongoing La Niña conditions are the key reasons behind the expected colder winter. The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air that circles the Earth’s poles, strengthening in winter and weakening in summer. La Niña, which cools ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, is known to bring harsher winters to India.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 8:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cold waveimdweather update

RELATED News

Centre Confirms GPS Spoofing At Major Indian Airports, Including Delhi IGI: What Is It And How Are Fake Signals Sent In The Skies? Explained

Flight Tickets To Delhi, Mumbai May Soon Become 22 Times Costlier? Here’s What We Know

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘HR88B8888’ Worth Rs 1.17 Crore To Be Reauctioned, Here’s Why

Centre Introduces Bill to Impose New Cess on Pan Masala & Gutka to Boost National Security and Public Health Funding

Shashi Tharoor Misses Out On Crucial Congress Meeting, Gives The Most Peculiar Excuse ‘I was on a…. ‘

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

‘You Could Feel The Water Burning: Did Georgia Use Camite- A World War I Chemical Weapon On Protesters? New Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

November 2025 Auto Sales: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and M&M Posted Double-Digit Growth, Know The Reason Behind Sudden Rise In Market

What Is Global ‘Satanic’ Cult Linked To Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Videos Uncovered In Australia’s Sydney?

‘We Will Get To See Him In The Test Team Now,’ R Ashwin Sarcastically Targets Team India While Mentioning Abhimanyu Easwaran Scoring A Hundred In T20

Fishfa Agri World Launches PeanutJi Vedic—India’s First High-Oleic Groundnut Oil

Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price

‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…
Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…
Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…
Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

QUICK LINKS