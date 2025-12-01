Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

India is likely to experience a colder-than-usual winter this year, with more cold wave days expected in several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency said that parts of central India, along with some areas in the northwest and northeast, will see stronger and longer cold spells due to the impact of the polar vortex.

Spatial maps released by the IMD show that Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat may record below-normal temperatures in the coming months. Between December and February, these regions may experience one to four or more cold wave days above the normal average. Typically, northwest India witnesses around five to six cold wave days during this period.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature remains lower than about 90 percent of the daily recorded temperatures and drops below 15°C for at least three consecutive days.

The IMD also warned that many parts of central India and nearby peninsular and northwest regions are expected to record normal to below-normal minimum temperatures. Meanwhile, the remaining regions of the country may see slightly above-normal minimum temperatures.

In December, most of central and northwest India and the northern parts of peninsular India are expected to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures. However, maximum daytime temperatures are likely to be above normal across most of the country, except in many parts of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India.

Rainfall during December is expected to remain within the normal range, between 79 and 121 percent of the long-period average. Above-normal rainfall is likely in many parts of peninsular and west-central India, and in some areas of east-central and northeast India. Other regions may see below-normal rainfall.

Officials said the polar vortex and ongoing La Niña conditions are the key reasons behind the expected colder winter. The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air that circles the Earth’s poles, strengthening in winter and weakening in summer. La Niña, which cools ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, is known to bring harsher winters to India.