9-year-old girl Hathras case
Home > India > Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

Two boys, aged 10 and 12, allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, police said. The incident occurred around 2 pm under the jurisdiction of the Sikandra Rau police station area, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI) on Saturday.

Published: March 9, 2026 14:32:33 IST

Two boys, aged 10 and 12, allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, police said. The incident occurred around 2 pm under the jurisdiction of the Sikandra Rau police station area, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI) on Saturday. 

The victim, a Class 4 student, had reportedly gone to a forested area near her village on Friday to collect fodder. Police said the two boys allegedly lured her into a field on the pretext of berries, according to the police. 

Police Probe Underway as Two Minors Accused in Hathras Case

“Once inside the field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly held the girl down while the 12-year-old raped her,” PTI reported, citing the police report on the matter, which was based on the mother’s testimony.

“The victim and both the accused are minors. We have initiated a probe into the matter,” Circle Officer J N Asthana told PTI. Both the accused and the victim are residents of the same village, Times of India reported.

After returning home, the girl informed her family about what had happened, following which her relatives filed a complaint at the Sikandra Rau Police Station. 

Two Juveniles Filed Under POCSO

According to TOI, a case has been registered against the two juveniles under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). Police said the victim has undergone a medical examination. 

The station house officer added that both accused were detained late Saturday and later presented before a magistrate, who subsequently sent them to a juvenile home in Hathras district.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS