‘Have 4 Children, Give 1 To RSS, Army’: Bageshwar Baba’s Big Pitch At Nagpur Event, Doubles Down On Criticism, ‘Nothing Wrong in What I Said’

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri widely known as Bageshwar Baba, during the Bharat Durga Shaktisthal and Dharma Sabha at Jamtha in Nagpur on Sunday, stirred a major political and social debate with his controversial remark urging people to “have four children and give one to RSS.” Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bharat Durga Temple, he also pitched strongly for the idea of “Akhand Bharat,” which draws both support and sharp criticism. The event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders including Mohan Bhagwat, Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, and several saints and sages which amplifies the spotlight on his remarks as reactions continue to pour in from across the country.

Bageshwar Baba Big Statement on Having 4 Children, Giving 1 To RSS: Watch

A massive crowd gathered for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bharat Durga Temple which turned the event into a significant public gathering. However, after Dhirendra Shastri aka Bageshwar Baba, made his statement on having four kids, the matter quickly came under intense scrutiny.







Bageshwar Baba said, “Poore Bharat ko aakhir mein ek baat kehna chahunga. Jitne bhi swayamsevak Sangh ke log yahan baithe hain, un sab se aur poore desh se main yeh kehna chahta hoon—jab bhi desh mein kahin aapda aati hai, aam log apni jaan bachakar bhaagte hain. Lekin Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ka ek-ek karyakarta apni jaan bachane nahi bhaagta, balki doosron ki jaan bachane ke liye aage badhta hai. Yeh hai Swayamsevak Sangh, yeh hai Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

He further added, “Main poore Bharat se prarthana karta hoon—bachche chaar paida karo, lekin unmein se ek ko Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ko do, taaki woh doosron ki madad ke kaam aa sake. Ab main apni baat ko yahin viram deta hoon. Aap sab hamesha haste rahiye, muskuraate rahiye, kyunki jab Akhand Bharat ka sapna poora hoga, tab asli anand aayega. Mujhe poora bharosa hai ki aap sab ke rehte kuch bada zaroor hoga.”



Bhageshwar Baba’s Reaction After Big Statement Says, ‘Nothing Was Wrong’

Dhirendra Shastri has issued a clarification, asserting that his statement was being misunderstood and that there was “nothing wrong” in what he said. Addressing the ongoing backlash, he maintained that his message was about encouraging service towards the nation. He said if you don’t want your children to be in RSS, send one to the Army, make one doctor or collector or even dedicate one to spreading Sanatan culture.

Bageshwar Baba:

🗣️ “I said have FOUR CHILDREN and dedicate one to the RSS. I don’t think that was wrong. — If not RSS, send one to the Army, make one a doctor or collector, or dedicate one to spreading SANATAN culture.” Baba Bageshwar is doubling down. No retreat, No apology. pic.twitter.com/4wBstA68Fr — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) April 26, 2026







He said, “Kal se is baat par lagataar media mein charcha ho rahi hai. Humne saaf taur par kaha tha—bachche chaar paida karo, aur unmein se ek bachche ko rashtravaad ke liye samarpit karo. Use desh ki seva ke liye taiyaar karo—chahe army mein jaaye, doctor bane, ya collector bane—lekin desh ke kaam aaye.”

By further adding he said, “Use aisi vichardhara se jodo jo Hindutva aur Sanatan parampara ka prachar kare, aur usse samarpit bhaav se taiyaar karo. Humein nahi lagta ki yeh koi apradh hai ya koi vivadit bayan hai.”

Bhageshwar Baba Addresses ‘Love Jihad’ and RSS Ideology

Bhageshwar Baba spoke on issues ranging from demographic shifts and “Love Jihad” to his personal vision for a Hindu Rashtra.

He used the platform to call for cultural vigilance and a deep-rooted commitment to nationalist ideologies. Labelling “Love Jihad” a “slow poison” that is spreading its roots from Madhya Pradesh into Maharashtra, Shastri expressed grave concern over what he termed “anti-religious forces.”

He cited over 280 cases filed in Madhya Pradesh in a single year as evidence of a growing trend. While stating that “it is not wrong to love,” he argued that changing names and disguises to “violate values and culture” is a crime.

“Our only prayer is that you may become anything, but never become a burqa-clad woman,” he told the gathering, urging the Maharashtra government to follow Madhya Pradesh’s lead in enacting strict legislation.

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