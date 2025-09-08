LIVE TV
Home > India > "Have doubts that BJP is putting pressure on EC," says Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 08:12:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday expressed doubts over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) putting pressure on the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for their own benefit.

“We doubt that the BJP government is putting pressure on the Election Commission to conduct SIR for their benefit…” Reddy told ANI.

He further said that the party would welcome the EC if it approached the exercise with a “constructive lens” to curb practices against democracy. He also warned that the country was watching to see if any attempts were made to “bulldoze” Congress.

“We will welcome the EC if they come with a constructive lens to stop the practices against democracy. If they want to bulldoze us, people of the country are watching…” he added.

Earlier, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad alleged that the Election Commission was acting as an “extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“It is for the first time after Independence that the Election Commission is working as an extension of the BJP… Small social workers cannot understand how we can save the democracy…” Prasad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress has intensified its campaign highlighting alleged discrepancies in the recently held assembly elections and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a newsletter reiterating his allegations of “vote theft” against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

“The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against ‘vote theft’ is exposing how the Election Commission and BJP are colluding to steal your vote and rigging the elections,” Congress said in a post on X, announcing the release of the newsletter containing Gandhi’s “atom bomb” presser.

In his press conference held on August 7, Gandhi alleged over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Central.

The newsletter also highlights Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikaar Yatra’ in Bihar, where he was joined by his allies in the INDIA bloc, including Bihar LoP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bjpchamala kiran kumar reddycongressecSIR

"Have doubts that BJP is putting pressure on EC," says Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

