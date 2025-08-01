Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.

In a concerning incident, eight students from the Agama Pathashala (Vedic school) under the Annavaram Devasthanam in Kakinada district have fallen seriously ill, reportedly suffering from fever and vomiting since Thursday afternoon. The students, who were said to be participating in a religious ritual event, began showing symptoms of illness shortly after consuming lunch, which included miriyala rasam (pepper-based soup).

Despite complaints of illness emerging since yesterday afternoon, Devasthanam authorities allegedly failed to respond promptly, drawing criticism from parents and the public. With the temple hospital reportedly lacking proper medical facilities, the affected students were eventually shifted to the Tuni Government Hospital for treatment.

Sources confirmed that the students were attending the Datta Yagam organized by the Mysuru Datta Peetham when they began feeling unwell. As symptoms worsened, including high fever and recurrent vomiting, they were moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Tuni hospital to ensure better monitoring and care.

Hospital sources state that the students are currently stable but under observation. The exact cause of the sudden illness is yet to be officially confirmed, but initial reports suggest food poisoning as a likely reason.

Meanwhile, parents and concerned citizens are demanding accountability from the temple authorities, questioning the lack of immediate medical response and the substandard facilities at the in-house hospital. An investigation into food quality and hygiene practices during the event is expected.

Officials from the district medical and health department have been alerted, and further medical examinations are underway to prevent recurrence of such incidents.