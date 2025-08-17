Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Warnings For Multiple States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for the national capital, Delhi. Officials said that the city will remain mostly cloudy, with light rainfall and thunder expected on Sunday. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 24°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 33°C. The IMD added that conditions may remain humid throughout the day. Weather experts also said that isolated areas may experience sudden spells of rain, which could bring relief from the heat but may also cause traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Landslide Warnings in Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department issued a warning for landslides in several districts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to continuous rainfall. In Uttarakhand, officials issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in districts such as Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for areas including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Nainital, warning of heavy rainfall in some places. Authorities added that other districts may also face intense rainfall. The department has urged residents in hilly areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, as the risk of landslides remains high.

Mumbai Faces Flooding and Rain Havoc

Monsoon rains caused heavy damage in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai. Incessant downpours led to severe waterlogging in many parts of the city on Saturday. Officials reported flooding in Gandhi Nagar, King’s Circle, and Sion Railway Station, where normal life came to a standstill.

The city witnessed a landslide in Vikhroli, which killed two people and left two others injured. The IMD issued a red alert for several districts, including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. The forecast predicted moderate to intense rainfall in these regions over the next three to four hours.

Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Update

The IMD reported uneven progress of the monsoon in Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall occurred in some areas, while others witnessed little or no rain. In the last 24 hours, eastern and western UP recorded a pause in rainfall. Officials forecast scattered thunderstorms and showers in parts of western UP on August 17 and 18.

Eastern UP is expected to remain clear for the next 24 hours, with light rainfall likely on August 18. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 35°C, while the minimum may stay around 27°C. Scattered showers may intensify by evening.

Must Read: Vote Adhikar Rally: Would Rahul Gandhi Build A Momentum For Bihar Congress Ahead of Assembly Polls?