Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun
Home > India > Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 16, 2025 14:51:06 IST

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of Maldevta and Kesarwala areas in Dehradun district, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall.

During the visit, he also instructed officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations and assured local residents of all possible assistance.

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

The Chief Minister stated that excessive rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government property across different parts of the state, significantly impacting people’s daily lives.

He directed officials to ensure that blocked routes are reopened at the earliest and that the supply of safe drinking water and electricity is restored without delay.

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

He further added that state and district administration teams are continuously active in the field, with all departments working in close coordination to carry out relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. Considering the rising water levels in rivers, he emphasised that special caution is being taken to deal with any potential disaster.

The Chief Minister is also continuously reviewing the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre and monitoring conditions across various districts while maintaining regular contact with district officials. He instructed authorities to address the concerns of every affected citizen on a priority basis.

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the chief minister, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected..PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details about the …” Dhami said.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the state of all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, stating that their guidance and support will further accelerate relief operations in the state. He informed that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing.

The Chief Minister conducted on-ground inspections of flood-affected areas in Dehradun district. On this occasion, local legislators and senior officials accompanied him. He directed officials to ensure that no affected family faces any hardship and that relief materials, safe shelter, food, water, and medical facilities are provided without delay.

“The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on high alert, and NDRF, SDRF, police, and local authorities are working tirelessly on the ground,” Dhami said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun district last night, causing the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of the city’s most prominent shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cm-dhamiDehradundistrict-administrationheavy rainfallkesarwalamaldevtarelief-operationsrescue-effortsuttarakhand

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun

QUICK LINKS