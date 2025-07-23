Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Himachal; Leaves 135 Dead, Including 76 Rain-Related, 59 In Road Mishaps

LIVE TV
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) revealed that over 432 roads remain blocked, 534 power distribution transformers are non-functional, and 197 water supply schemes have been impacted.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 23, 2025 09:14:00 IST

Torrential rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing a state of crisis, paralysing road connectivity, power supply, and essential services in several districts.

SDMA Official Data on Himachal Rain Impact

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) revealed that over 432 roads remain blocked, 534 power distribution transformers are non-functional, and 197 water supply schemes have been impacted.

The cumulative death toll has reached 135, of which 76 are due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, while 59 deaths have occurred in road accidents, according to the SDMA’s Cumulative Loss Report dated July 22, 2025, ANI reported.

Major casualties have been reported from districts such as Mandi (17), Kangra (16), Kullu (8), and Chamba (7) following a series of natural calamities including landslides, cloudbursts, and sudden floods. Flash floods in Kangra, cloudbursts in Mandi, and landslides in Shimla and Solan have not only claimed lives but also caused massive damage to homes, bridges, roads, cattle sheds, and agriculture, ANI reported.

The monetary loss across the state is estimated at ₹1,24,734.67 lakh, with over 540 houses fully damaged and thousands displaced. The state has recorded 25 landslides, 40 flash floods, and 23 cloudbursts in less than five weeks since June 20, 2025. In addition to human fatalities, 1,296 animals and 21,500 poultry birds have also perished, adding to the rural distress, ANI reported.

Damage to public infrastructure spans departments like PWD, JSV, power, education, animal husbandry, and rural development. Authorities continue to carry out rescue and relief operations with the support of NDRF, SDRF, and local teams. Multiple relief camps have been set up, and ex gratia payments are being processed for the kin of deceased and displaced residents. The SDMA has urged the public to stay alert, avoid landslide-prone zones, and follow weather warnings strictly, as restoration of roads, bridges, and essential utilities remains a top priority for the administration, ANI reported.

Tags: himachal pradesh

