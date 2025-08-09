LIVE TV
Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Flights Delayed: Delhi NCR Wakes Up With This On Raksha Bandhan

Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Saturday caused waterlogging in several areas and disrupted travel, delaying over 180 flights and cancelling four. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for parts of Delhi and a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, East Delhi, and Noida. IndiGo advised passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before heading to the airport.

Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 12:19:00 IST

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday, causing waterlogging in several areas and disrupting daily activities. Authorities reported delays to more than 180 flights and the cancellation of four flights. Waterlogging appeared on Mathura Road and at Gate No. 7 of Bharat Mandapam after light rain early in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “thunderstorm with rain” for Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at 25 degrees Celsius. Commuters faced traffic slowdowns as rainwater accumulated on key roads across the region.

IMD Issues Red and Yellow Alerts in Delhi-NCR

The IMD issued a red alert for parts of Delhi, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and South East Delhi. A yellow alert is in effect for Ghaziabad, parts of East Delhi, and Noida for August 9. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather conditions and plan travel accordingly.

Meteorologists warned that the heavy rain could lead to traffic congestion, waterlogging, and flight disruptions. The alerts form part of the department’s efforts to prepare residents and officials for continued rainfall and its possible impact on transport and daily activities in the region.

IndiGo Issues Advisory for Passengers

IndiGo issued a travel advisory to passengers urging them to plan their journey carefully. “Heads up, #Delhi travellers! Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport,” the airline posted on X. IndiGo added, “Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience.” The airline asked travellers to monitor updates to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Rain Alert for Himachal Pradesh

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IMD issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. Officials placed an orange alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts, while a yellow alert is in effect for the remaining districts. Authorities have urged residents in the hilly regions to remain cautious, as continuous rain may cause landslides and disrupt road connectivity. The alerts aim to prepare locals and tourists for weather-related disruptions. Emergency teams remain on standby to respond to any incidents arising from heavy rainfall and related challenges in the state.

Tags: delhi-ncrFlight Delayedimd

