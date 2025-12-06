LIVE TV
TRENDING |
TRENDING |
Home > India > ‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

'Helping Hand' For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Amid IndiGo’s massive flight cancellations, Indian Railways is helping stranded passengers by adding 116 coaches to 37 premium trains and running six special trains across major routes until operations normalize.

Indian Railways is helping stranded passengers. (Image Credit: ANI)
Indian Railways is helping stranded passengers. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 6, 2025 17:10:50 IST

'Helping Hand' For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Amid IndiGo’s unprecedented flight cancellations leaving thousands stranded, the Indian Railways has stepped in to offer relief by increasing coaches in premium trains and announcing special services across major routes.

Railways Adds 116 Coaches to 37 Premium Trains

As IndiGo’s operations crumble with over 400 flights cancelled on Thursday alone the Railway Ministry announced on Friday that 116 additional coaches will be added across 37 premium trains to ease passenger inconvenience. Airports witnessed chaos as delayed flights led to long queues, misplaced baggage, and mounting passenger frustration.

Railway officials confirmed that the additional coaches will be deployed in trains originating from major junctions including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah, and Chennai, connecting both big and small cities nationwide.

Northern Railways Boosts AC Capacity

Earlier, Northern Railway had increased 3AC and AC Chair Car coaches in four premium trains following a surge in passenger demand.

  • 3AC Coaches Added:

    • 12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani Express

    • 12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

  • AC Chair Car Coaches Added:

    • 12045/46 Chandigarh Shatabdi Express

    • 12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi Express

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said additional coaches could be added to other premium trains depending on passenger demand, with the possibility of running fully air-conditioned special trains to mitigate flight disruptions.

Central Railway to Run Six Special Trains

To tackle the surge in travelers, Central Railway has announced six special trains on December 6 and 7:

  • Pune → SMVT Bengaluru – Dec 6

  • Pune → New Delhi – Dec 7

  • Lokmanya Tilak Terminus → Madgaon – Dec 7

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus → New Delhi – Dec 6

  • Lokmanya Tilak Terminus → Lucknow – Dec 6

  • Nagpur → CSMT – Dec 6

Swapnil Nila, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, stated these services aim to clear the extra rush caused by widespread flight cancellations.

IndiGo Flight Crisis Shows No Immediate End

IndiGo, which operates nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic with around 2,300 daily flights, cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, further aggravating passenger woes. CEO Pieter Elbers issued an apology, stating that operations are expected to normalise between December 10 and 15, with cancellations expected to fall below 1,000 the following day.

The airline’s operational disruption triggered chaos at airports nationwide, leading to social media outrage and a spike in airfares for alternate routes.

Railways Emerges as Lifeline for Stranded Travelers

With additional coaches and special trains, the Indian Railways has stepped up as a lifeline for air travelers stranded due to IndiGo’s operational failure. Officials assure passengers that these measures will continue until the airline crisis stabilizes.

Passengers are advised to check train availability and schedules from major junctions before traveling.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight Chaos: Govt Cracks The Whip, Caps Airfares, Warns Airlines Amid Massive Disruptions

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: air travelers reliefindian railwaysindigoIndiGo flight cancellations

‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

