‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Amid IndiGo’s unprecedented flight cancellations leaving thousands stranded, the Indian Railways has stepped in to offer relief by increasing coaches in premium trains and announcing special services across major routes.

Railways Adds 116 Coaches to 37 Premium Trains

As IndiGo’s operations crumble with over 400 flights cancelled on Thursday alone the Railway Ministry announced on Friday that 116 additional coaches will be added across 37 premium trains to ease passenger inconvenience. Airports witnessed chaos as delayed flights led to long queues, misplaced baggage, and mounting passenger frustration.

Railway officials confirmed that the additional coaches will be deployed in trains originating from major junctions including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah, and Chennai, connecting both big and small cities nationwide.

Northern Railways Boosts AC Capacity

Earlier, Northern Railway had increased 3AC and AC Chair Car coaches in four premium trains following a surge in passenger demand.

3AC Coaches Added:

12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani Express



12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

AC Chair Car Coaches Added:

12045/46 Chandigarh Shatabdi Express



12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi Express

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said additional coaches could be added to other premium trains depending on passenger demand, with the possibility of running fully air-conditioned special trains to mitigate flight disruptions.

Central Railway to Run Six Special Trains

To tackle the surge in travelers, Central Railway has announced six special trains on December 6 and 7:

Pune → SMVT Bengaluru – Dec 6

Pune → New Delhi – Dec 7

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus → Madgaon – Dec 7

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus → New Delhi – Dec 6

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus → Lucknow – Dec 6

Nagpur → CSMT – Dec 6

Swapnil Nila, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, stated these services aim to clear the extra rush caused by widespread flight cancellations.

IndiGo Flight Crisis Shows No Immediate End

IndiGo, which operates nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic with around 2,300 daily flights, cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, further aggravating passenger woes. CEO Pieter Elbers issued an apology, stating that operations are expected to normalise between December 10 and 15, with cancellations expected to fall below 1,000 the following day.

The airline’s operational disruption triggered chaos at airports nationwide, leading to social media outrage and a spike in airfares for alternate routes.

Railways Emerges as Lifeline for Stranded Travelers

With additional coaches and special trains, the Indian Railways has stepped up as a lifeline for air travelers stranded due to IndiGo’s operational failure. Officials assure passengers that these measures will continue until the airline crisis stabilizes.

Passengers are advised to check train availability and schedules from major junctions before traveling.

