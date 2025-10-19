High-Voltage Bihar Election Drama On Video: RJD Leader Weeps On Streets, Rips Off His Clothes Over Poll Ticket Denial

In a drama that played out today, outside the home of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Madan Shah, who was a senior RJD leader and a ticket aspirant in the Madhuban Assembly constituency, lost control and indulged in an emotional breakdown.

Madan Shah ripped his kurta open and threw himself on the road crying his eyes out before the house of the party leader in an open outburst of anger and despair. The protesting turned into a crowd of people in a short time, and temporary disorder gathered in front of the house.

RJD leader Madan Shah breaks down outside Rabri Niwas. He says – “Sanjay Yadav told me to pay ₹2.7 crore for ticket. When I refused to pay ticket was given to someone else.” pic.twitter.com/y1rn64U9yI — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 19, 2025

The incident has been filmed and has since become viral in the social media platforms, prompting controversy on the suspicion of corruption in the ticket dispensing.

RJD Leader Accuses Sanjay Yadav of Selling Election Ticket

Madan Shah claimed that he was denied candidature because he refused to pay money to purchase the ticket. In a direct attack, he has accused the Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Yadav, saying that the MP had sold the ticket against the cash and that the seat of Madhuban was given to Dr Santosh Kushwaha.

“The party has neglected honest and hard-working workers such as me. They are now focusing on those with open pockets,” said Shah.

In a different video, Shah is observed trying to run after the car belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav as he reaches his house in Patna. Law and order later had to be restored as security guards were compelled to kick Shah out of the premises.

