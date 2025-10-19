LIVE TV
Home > India > High-Voltage Bihar Election Drama On Video: RJD Leader Weeps On Streets, Rips Off His Clothes Over Poll Ticket Denial

High drama unfolded outside Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Patna residence as RJD leader Madan Shah broke down after being denied a ticket for the Madhuban seat. Shah accused MP Sanjay Yadav of selling the ticket for cash, sparking outrage and a viral social media storm over alleged corruption.

RJD's Madan Shah Cries Outside Lalu Yadav's House Over Poll Ticket Denial (PHOTO: X)
RJD's Madan Shah Cries Outside Lalu Yadav's House Over Poll Ticket Denial (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 18:14:21 IST

In a drama that played out today, outside the home of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Madan Shah, who was a senior RJD leader and a ticket aspirant in the Madhuban Assembly constituency, lost control and indulged in an emotional breakdown.

RJD Leader’s Emotional Breakdown Outside Lalu Yadav’s House

Madan Shah ripped his kurta open and threw himself on the road crying his eyes out before the house of the party leader in an open outburst of anger and despair. The protesting turned into a crowd of people in a short time, and temporary disorder gathered in front of the house.

The incident has been filmed and has since become viral in the social media platforms, prompting controversy on the suspicion of corruption in the ticket dispensing.

RJD Leader Accuses Sanjay Yadav of Selling Election Ticket

Madan Shah claimed that he was denied candidature because he refused to pay money to purchase the ticket. In a direct attack, he has accused the Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Yadav, saying that the MP had sold the ticket against the cash and that the seat of Madhuban was given to Dr Santosh Kushwaha.

“The party has neglected honest and hard-working workers such as me. They are now focusing on those with open pockets,” said Shah.

In a different video, Shah is observed trying to run after the car belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav as he reaches his house in Patna. Law and order later had to be restored as security guards were compelled to kick Shah out of the premises.   

ALSO READ: ‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:14 PM IST
Tags: Bihar ElectionsLalu Prasad YadavMadan Shahrjd

