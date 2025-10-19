‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has found himself at the centre of a political storm after questioning the government’s expenditure on Diwali festivities and suggesting that India should take inspiration from Christmas celebrations across the world.

Speaking at a public gathering on Saturday, Yadav said, “I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?”

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further claimed that if the SP returned to power, his government would ensure “more beautiful lights” than diyas during Diwali celebrations.

#WATCH | Lucknow | SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "… I dont want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion on the name of Lord Ram. In the entire world, all the cities get illuminated during Christmas. And that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we…







His comments immediately drew criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who accused him of belittling traditional Hindu practices.

BJP slams Yadav over ‘anti-tradition’ remark

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, alleging that Ayodhya was “kept in darkness” during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure. “The SP government had once opened fire on Ram devotees. Now that Ayodhya is shining with lights, Akhilesh Yadav has a problem. These people used to organise singing and dancing events in Saifai, but can’t tolerate Diwali in Ayodhya,” he said.

The remarks come as Ayodhya prepares to create history by lighting over 28 lakh diyas for the ninth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebration. Volunteers from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University began setting up diyas along Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, aiming to highlight Ayodhya’s spiritual grandeur.

VHP reacts sharply: ‘Go celebrate Christmas in Vatican’

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal also condemned Yadav’s statement, calling it proof of an “anti-Sanatana mindset.” “The Kumhar community, which makes diyas, is proud of their tradition and wants to illuminate the world with their lamps. Akhilesh Yadav should go celebrate Christmas in Vatican City; maybe he’ll get a few voters there,” Bansal said.

#WATCH | On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "Diwali-Christmas" remark, VHP leader Vinod Bansal says, "…The community that makes 'diyas', the Kumhar community, which we are proud of, wants to illuminate the entire world with their diyas. But they are concerned lest the community of…







He further added, “Even before Christianity existed, Diwali was celebrated. Today, on the festival of Diwali, he is lecturing us about Christmas, which comes two months later.”

Background

The controversy comes at a time when Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is under the national spotlight following the inauguration of the Ram Temple and the government’s efforts to promote the city as a spiritual and cultural tourism hub.

Akhilesh Yadav’s comments, made on the eve of Deepotsav, have not only reignited political rivalry between the SP and BJP but also stirred a wider debate on cultural symbolism, traditional practices, and the politics of festivals in India.

