No Diwali For TVK: Vijay Says His Heart Is Shattered, Urges TVK To Honour Karur Victims In Silence

Vijay urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members to skip Diwali celebrations, saying his heart is “shattered” after the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. The actor-politician asked cadres to observe silence in memory of the victims as the CBI probe begins.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 21:09:10 IST

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has urged members of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party to refrain from celebrating Diwali this year, dedicating the festival’s silence to the 41 people who lost their lives in the Karur stampede tragedy.

A somber atmosphere prevailed at the TVK headquarters in Chennai’s Panaiyur, where the usually festive lights and decorations were absent. Both Vijay and party General Secretary N Anand directed all cadres, district secretaries, and office bearers to avoid Diwali celebrations as a mark of respect to the victims many of whom were women and children.

A tragic incident in Karur

The directive follows the September 27 tragedy during a massive rally attended by nearly 30,000 supporters in Karur. In his first statement after the incident, Vijay expressed profound grief, saying his heart was “shattered” and that he was “writhing in unbearable pain.” He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Following the stampede, police arrested two senior TVK functionaries, Mathiyazhagan and C Pounraj, over alleged lapses in crowd management. They were later released on court orders. Cases were also filed against other TVK leaders, including General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar.

The police FIR has named Vijay himself, alleging that his delayed arrival and unauthorised roadshow triggered unrest among the crowd. It also claims the organisers violated safety norms despite repeated warnings from authorities. The TVK, however, has denied all allegations, accusing the ruling DMK of politicising the tragedy and failing to ensure proper crowd control.

The Supreme Court has since ordered a CBI probe into the incident, monitored by a retired judge. A CBI team has already reached Karur to take charge of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS