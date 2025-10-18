LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warned senior officials against negligence in implementing welfare schemes, urging accountability and weekly progress reports. He directed proactive efforts to secure pending central funds and ensure timely, transparent delivery of benefits.

Revanth Reddy warned senior officials against negligence in implementing welfare schemes. (Photo: ANI)
Revanth Reddy warned senior officials against negligence in implementing welfare schemes. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 18, 2025 20:40:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to senior bureaucrats, cautioning them against negligence and inefficiency in implementing government welfare schemes and development projects.

Chairing a review meeting with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) at his residence on Friday, the Chief Minister expressed deep dissatisfaction over the poor performance of certain officials. He said that despite the people’s government being in power for nearly two years, some officers have failed to adapt to the new administrative vision and continue to function in a lackadaisical manner.

“The government will not tolerate dereliction of duty. Officials must align their performance with the government’s objectives and work in close coordination with other departments,” the Chief Minister warned. He cautioned officials against taking unilateral decisions that could bring disrepute to the government and directed them to focus on delivering tangible results that benefit the people.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews with all department secretaries and ensure that progress reports are submitted on a weekly basis. He also directed the CMO officials to bring to his notice any bottlenecks or issues hindering the timely implementation of government programmes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister specifically reviewed the status of central grants and funds under centrally sponsored schemes. He directed the respective secretaries to immediately take steps to secure the release of pending central funds, particularly in projects where the state government’s share has already been contributed.

The Chief Minister emphasized that top officials must work proactively to ensure the timely and transparent execution of all welfare and development programmes. “Our priority is to ensure that the benefits of every government scheme reach the intended beneficiaries without delay,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy concluded by instructing both the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit detailed progress reports every week, assuring that he would personally review the performance of departments to ensure accountability and efficiency across the administration.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 8:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: revanth reddyTelangana CM Revanth ReddyTelangana news

RELATED News

Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

YSRCP Marks Dhanvantari Jayanti With Reverence And Community Outreach

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Massive Fire Breaks Out At MP Flats In Delhi, Firefighting Underway

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gets Pissed Off With Once Favourite Amaal Mallik, Schools Singer Over Behaviour With Farrhana Bhatt

UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Results

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Postecoglou sacked by Forest moments after 3-0 home loss to Chelsea

Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

West Indies in Bangladesh 2025 Scoreboard

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes
Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes
Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes
Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes
QUICK LINKS