Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to senior bureaucrats, cautioning them against negligence and inefficiency in implementing government welfare schemes and development projects.

Chairing a review meeting with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) at his residence on Friday, the Chief Minister expressed deep dissatisfaction over the poor performance of certain officials. He said that despite the people’s government being in power for nearly two years, some officers have failed to adapt to the new administrative vision and continue to function in a lackadaisical manner.

“The government will not tolerate dereliction of duty. Officials must align their performance with the government’s objectives and work in close coordination with other departments,” the Chief Minister warned. He cautioned officials against taking unilateral decisions that could bring disrepute to the government and directed them to focus on delivering tangible results that benefit the people.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews with all department secretaries and ensure that progress reports are submitted on a weekly basis. He also directed the CMO officials to bring to his notice any bottlenecks or issues hindering the timely implementation of government programmes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister specifically reviewed the status of central grants and funds under centrally sponsored schemes. He directed the respective secretaries to immediately take steps to secure the release of pending central funds, particularly in projects where the state government’s share has already been contributed.

The Chief Minister emphasized that top officials must work proactively to ensure the timely and transparent execution of all welfare and development programmes. “Our priority is to ensure that the benefits of every government scheme reach the intended beneficiaries without delay,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy concluded by instructing both the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit detailed progress reports every week, assuring that he would personally review the performance of departments to ensure accountability and efficiency across the administration.

