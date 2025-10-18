LIVE TV
Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

Two women in Bengaluru were robbed of gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh by two men on bikes, with one victim’s fingers slashed during resistance. The Girinagar police arrested accused Yogananda after a month-long manhunt, recovering stolen gold and the machete used in the crime.

One of the accused wielding a machete seen robbing the woman in Bengaluru (PHOTO: X)
One of the accused wielding a machete seen robbing the woman in Bengaluru (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 18, 2025 18:15:21 IST

Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

Two women in Bengaluru became victims of violent robbery in Bengaluru last month after being robbed by two men on bikes and making away with gold jewellery worth approximately 7 lakh.

Police said that a robber slashed two fingers of one of the women who resisted during the incident that was captured by a CCTV camera. 

CCTV Captures Violent Robbery in Bengaluru

The robbery occurred in Girinagar area on September 13 when the two ladies; Usha and Varalakshmi were crossed by the accused; Praveen and Yogananda near Eashwari Nagar on their way back after watching a Ganesh festival orchestra.

As the police put it, the accused at first threatened Usha and made her give him her gold chain; he did this with his machete. When Varalakshmi opposed the robbery of the men by even lifting her fingers against theirs, Yogananda cut two of her fingers with one final swing of the machete, then pulled out her gold chain by the neck.

Praveen and Yogananda fled with 10 grams of gold ornaments belonging to Usha, as well as 45 grams belonging to Varalaskshmi worth approximately Rs 7lakh, and were lost in the dark, according to police.

Police Makes One Arrest

On a complaint being lodged, a case was registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Girinagar police, and a special team was formed, initiating a huge manhunt.

It was found out that Yogananda, a resident of Bengaluru, had a criminal record and had previously been implicated in a murder case.

He disguised himself as a criminal in Puducherry, Mumbai and Goa after committing the recently committed crime, spending the stolen money there and going back to his home of Marasinganahalli.

He was finally arrested by police after almost one month of manhunt in Maddur. The officers retrieved a 74-gramme gold jewellery and the machete with which the accident had been executed. 

Police said that further investigation is being done.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

QUICK LINKS