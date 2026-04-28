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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Planned maintenance by power distribution companies may lead to temporary electricity outages across parts of Delhi on April 28, 2026. Cuts are expected in multiple areas for around 1 to 4 hours depending on the location and ongoing work.

Delhi Power Cut April 28 2026 AreaWise Schedule Timings and Key Updates (Photo Credit - X)
Delhi Power Cut April 28 2026 AreaWise Schedule Timings and Key Updates (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 28, 2026 14:53:49 IST

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Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Residents in New Delhi may have to deal with power cuts on April 28 2026. This is because the companies that give people electricity in New Delhi like Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are doing some work to make sure the power supply is better. These power cuts are. Will happen in different parts of North, South, West and South-West Delhi at different times. Most of the time the power will be off for 1 to 4 hours depending on where you live and what kind of work is being done.

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Here are some of the areas that will be affected and when the power cuts will happen:

  • TPDDL. Bawana Region:  The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in parts of F Block, Sector 1 and nearby areas.
  • TPDDL. Mangolpuri Region: The power will be off from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Some areas will have power cuts until 1:00 PM.
  • Tata Power-DDL. Bawana: The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in some areas of Bawana in F Block Sector 1 areas.
  • Powered By BRPL. Chhatarpur Division: The power will be off from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in areas like Asola.
  • BRPL. Khanpur Division: The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 1:04 PM in areas like Tigri and parts of Sangam Vihar.
  • BRPL. New Friends Colony Division: The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 12:04 PM in New Friends Colony and Joga Bai Extension.
  • BRPL. West Delhi Region: The power will be off from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in areas like Mohan Garden, Nawada and Hastsal.
  • BRPL. Alaknanda / Kalkaji Division: The power will be off from 12:04 PM to 2:04 PM in areas like Alaknanda Kalkaji and Nehru Enclave.
  • BRPL. Dwarka Division: The power will be off at times in areas like Dwarka Sector 8 Raj Nagar Extension and Tamil Enclave.
  • BRPL. Vasant Kunj Division: The power will be off from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Sector D and IAA Colony.
  • TPDDL. North and North-West Delhi: Areas like Model Town and Pitampura may have power cuts for up to 4 hours.
  • BYPL. NFC Division: New Friends Colony may have power cuts for a hours but the exact time is not known.
  • The power cuts will mostly affect areas like Bawana, Mangolpuri, Chhatarpur, Khanpur and Vasant Kunj. Also areas like New Friends Colony, Okhla, Mohan Garden, Nawada and Hastsal will be affected.

The reason for these power cuts is that the companies are doing some maintenance work and upgrading the power supply system. They want to make sure that the power supply is better and that there are faults.

People who live in the areas that will be affected should do a things to prepare. They should charge their phones and other important devices beforehand. They should also plan their day accordingly. Have some backup lighting ready. It is also an idea to avoid using elevators when the power is, off.

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The good news is that these power cuts are only temporary and will not affect the city. If people are prepared they can manage these power cuts without much trouble.

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Tags: 2026area wise power cut DelhiBSES Rajdhani power cutBSES Yamuna outageDelhi electricity outage April 28 2026Delhi power cutDelhi Power Cut April 28Delhi power supply updateelectricity maintenance Delhiplanned power cut Delhipower cut schedule DelhiTata Power Delhi outage

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Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

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Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates
Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates
Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates
Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

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