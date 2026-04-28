Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Area-Wise Schedule, Timings and Key Updates

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Residents in New Delhi may have to deal with power cuts on April 28 2026. This is because the companies that give people electricity in New Delhi like Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are doing some work to make sure the power supply is better. These power cuts are. Will happen in different parts of North, South, West and South-West Delhi at different times. Most of the time the power will be off for 1 to 4 hours depending on where you live and what kind of work is being done.

Delhi Power Cut April 28, 2026: Here are some of the areas that will be affected and when the power cuts will happen:

TPDDL. Bawana Region : The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in parts of F Block, Sector 1 and nearby areas.

: The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in parts of F Block, Sector 1 and nearby areas. TPDDL. Mangolpuri Region : The power will be off from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Some areas will have power cuts until 1:00 PM.

: The power will be off from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Some areas will have power cuts until 1:00 PM. Tata Power-DDL. Bawana : The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in some areas of Bawana in F Block Sector 1 areas.

: The power will be off from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM in some areas of Bawana in F Block Sector 1 areas. Powered By BRPL. Chhatarpur Division: The power will be off from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in areas like Asola.

BRPL. Khanpur Division : The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 1:04 PM in areas like Tigri and parts of Sangam Vihar.

: The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 1:04 PM in areas like Tigri and parts of Sangam Vihar. BRPL. New Friends Colony Division : The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 12:04 PM in New Friends Colony and Joga Bai Extension.

: The power will be off from 11:04 AM to 12:04 PM in New Friends Colony and Joga Bai Extension. BRPL. West Delhi Region : The power will be off from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in areas like Mohan Garden, Nawada and Hastsal.

: The power will be off from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in areas like Mohan Garden, Nawada and Hastsal. BRPL. Alaknanda / Kalkaji Division : The power will be off from 12:04 PM to 2:04 PM in areas like Alaknanda Kalkaji and Nehru Enclave.

: The power will be off from 12:04 PM to 2:04 PM in areas like Alaknanda Kalkaji and Nehru Enclave. BRPL. Dwarka Division : The power will be off at times in areas like Dwarka Sector 8 Raj Nagar Extension and Tamil Enclave.

: The power will be off at times in areas like Dwarka Sector 8 Raj Nagar Extension and Tamil Enclave. BRPL. Vasant Kunj Division : The power will be off from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Sector D and IAA Colony.

: The power will be off from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Sector D and IAA Colony. TPDDL. North and North-West Delhi : Areas like Model Town and Pitampura may have power cuts for up to 4 hours.

: Areas like Model Town and Pitampura may have power cuts for up to 4 hours. BYPL. NFC Division : New Friends Colony may have power cuts for a hours but the exact time is not known.

: New Friends Colony may have power cuts for a hours but the exact time is not known. The power cuts will mostly affect areas like Bawana, Mangolpuri, Chhatarpur, Khanpur and Vasant Kunj. Also areas like New Friends Colony, Okhla, Mohan Garden, Nawada and Hastsal will be affected.

The reason for these power cuts is that the companies are doing some maintenance work and upgrading the power supply system. They want to make sure that the power supply is better and that there are faults.

People who live in the areas that will be affected should do a things to prepare. They should charge their phones and other important devices beforehand. They should also plan their day accordingly. Have some backup lighting ready. It is also an idea to avoid using elevators when the power is, off.

The good news is that these power cuts are only temporary and will not affect the city. If people are prepared they can manage these power cuts without much trouble.