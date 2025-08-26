LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains

Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains

Himachal CM Sukhu condoled two Manimahesh Yatra deaths, urged adherence to weather advisories, and suspended the pilgrimage. Monsoon-related incidents since June have caused 306 deaths, extensive property, crop, and livestock losses, prompting SDMA and district administrations to ensure safety.

Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains (Image Credit- HT Media)
Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains (Image Credit- HT Media)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 26, 2025 06:27:39 IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the deaths of two persons during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Chamba district on Monday.
According to an official statement expressing sympathies with the affected families, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide all possible assistance in this hour of distress.
He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended for the time being due to adverse weather conditions, and the District Commissioners of Pathankot and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir have been requested to hold the pilgrims in their districts until the weather improves, the statement said.
The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to go near the rivers and nullahs to avoid any mishap, as the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains during the next 24 hours in the state. He said that people should follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.
Further, as per the statement, Sukhu directed the district administrations to respond promptly in the event of landslides, road blockages or flash floods so that people do not face any inconvenience, besides ensuring the proper flow of essential services to them.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported that 306 people have lost their lives due to monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh between June 20 and August 25.
According to the cumulative loss report issued on Monday, out of the total deaths, 156 were caused by natural disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 150 deaths were due to road accidents.
The report stated that Himachal Pradesh has suffered a total loss of Rs 2,39,428.50 lakh during this period. Along with human casualties, 25,755 poultry birds and 1,843 other animals also died.
The damage to private property has been estimated at Rs 3,372.05 lakh, which includes 2,819 completely damaged and 1,641 partially damaged houses. Crop losses have been calculated at Rs 2,743.47 lakh. (ANI)

Tags: DeathsManimahesh YatraRain AdvisorySukhvinder Singh Sukhu

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains
Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains
Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains
Himachal CM condoles deaths during Manimahesh Yatra, urges caution during heavy rains

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?