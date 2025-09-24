"Historic": Congress leader Meira Kumar hails CWC meeting

Patna (Bihar), [India], September 24 (ANI): Congress leader Meira Kumar on Wednesday termed the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Patna as “historic”, stating that discussions towards making the party “stronger” were held in the meeting.

Kumar mentioned that discussions related to stopping the division of people in society and uplifting Dalits, backward classes, the poor, and women were also held in the meeting.

“It was a historic CWC. How to make Congress stronger…How to stop this chain of dividing people in the society…How to uplift Dalits, backward classes, poor, women and those who are oppressed…All this was discussed here…The public will remove from power anyone who commits vote theft; this is what the public has decided,” Meira Kumar told reporters.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that the strategy related to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections was discussed in the meeting and stressed that the party is focusing towards fighting the elections with full power in the state.

“The strategy for the Bihar elections was prepared. The party will contest elections with complete power to form the alliance government and remove the current rulers,” he said.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated that various discussions regarding recent developments in the country had been held.

“A detailed discussion was held regarding what is happening in the nation. Especially. Vote Chori. How will a democracy function if there is Vote Chori… All the parties should raise their voice with Congress,” Randhawa told reporters.

Earlier today, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) targeted the BJP-led government during the meeting in Patna, accusing it of “systematically dismantling democratic institutions and constitutional values.”

The CWC alleged that the Centre has weakened the Election Commission and other institutions, and investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED are being used to pursue personal vendettas.

“The Congress Working Committee observes that the BJP-RSS’s relentless attacks on the Constitution and the Republic have continued unabated. The Parliament has been undermined, and even Constitutional offices have not been spared. The Election Commission of India, long the cornerstone of our vibrant democracy, has been turned into a servile mouthpiece for the government,” the CWC said in its resolution.

“The CBI and ED have been reduced to blunt instruments of political vendetta, deployed against anyone who challenges Modi’s rule. Every institution of democracy and justice has been diminished, with the state becoming subservient to the interests of the ruling party and its RSS allies,” it added.

The CWC also raised the issue of alleged widespread electoral irregularities in Bihar, which have undermined democracy. It also accused the BJP of depriving the backward classes, minorities, and the poor, hailing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, which serves the purpose of “defending constitutional rights”.

“The revelation of large-scale Vote Chori and irregularities in our electoral rolls has shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy. The CWC resolved to salute Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless Vote Chori and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy. This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit. The “Voter Adhikar Yatra” led by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is a firm pledge that the Congress Party will never give up the fight for those who have been inhumanely treated, exploited, oppressed and marginalised by the BJP,” the resolution added.

“The CWC reiterates its dire apprehension regarding the “Special Intensive Revision” in Bihar as yet another dirty trick from the BJP’s toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling to power. Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities – the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar. Once their votes are taken away, they will also be deprived of their other rights – ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity,” it added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.